Top 3 Oregon football players to watch out for in 2024 season ft. Jubbar Muhammad and Jordan James 

The Oregon Ducks are going into 2024 in a different situation to how they ended the 2023 season. The former PAC-12 powerhouse has now moved (like many of their fellow PAC-12 teams) to the Big Ten Conference.

This means the Ducks will now be facing the likes of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines on a regular basis. Nonetheless, the Ducks program has many talented stars on the roster. Here are three players to watch out for in 2024.

3 Oregon players to watch out for in 2024

#1 Dillion Gabriel (Quarterback)

This will be the first season for the Oregon Ducks without quarterback Bo Nix, who finished what was a long college career in 2023 and is now with the Denver Broncos. His replacement is former Oklahoma Sooners QB Dillion Gabriel.

Gabriel is a very experienced starter and has been successful in pressure situations. He was one of the best quarterbacks during the 2023 season, throwing for 3,660 yards, with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions. In all but one of the seasons he has played, he has thrown for over 3,000 yards and is likely to do it again with the Ducks.

Jabbar Muhammad is, like Dillion Gabriel, another transfer into Dan Lanning's program. The former Washington Huskie made himself a strong part of Kalen DeBoer's defense last season, recording 46 tackles.

Muhammad will be replacing former Ducks cornerback Khyree Jackson, who is now in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings. Muhammad will bring knowledge of many of the conference rivals to Oregon, having faced the likes of Michigan as a part of the Huskies.

Unlike the other two players on this list, Jordan James is not a transfer from another program. James has played with the Oregon Ducks for the last two seasons, mostly as a secondary running back to Bucky Irving.

However, James was still able to make a strong enough contribution for himself. During 2023, he recorded 759 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns scored.

Now an experienced junior in a Ducks side that has many new faces, Jordan James should finally be able to lead the Ducks' running game in the same way in which Bucky Irving led it before.