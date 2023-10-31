5 Pac-12 players with the highest NIL deals feat. Bronny James, Shedeur Sanders and more

The Pac-12 will look drastically different next season due to conference realignment. Ten of the 12 programs have announced their intentions to leave the conference by next summer, as conference officials were unable to reach a long-term media rights deal.

Nevertheless, players at Pac-12 schools have some of the highest name, image and likeness deals in the nation. Take a look at the five highest NIL deals in the conference below.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Highest Pac-12 NIL deals

Here are the top five:

#1 USC Trojans guard Bronny James

While his collegiate career has not began yet, Bronny James has the highest NIL deal in the Pac-12 and the entire nation.

The USC Trojans guard as an NIL valuation of $5.9 million, according to On3 Sports' NIL valuation. Bronny is the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, which has, naturally, added to his star power. His younger brother, Bryce James, is the only high school player in the top 15.

#2 Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has the second highest NIL valuation in both the Pac-12 and the nation, with a reported $4.8 million in NIL deals.

Sanders has played well in his first season with the Colorado Buffaloes, throwing for 2637 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 71.1% of his passes. As is the case with Bronny James, Sanders has an illustrious father, too; he's the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

#3 USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams has the third highest NIL valuation in the Pac-12 and the fifth highest in the nation. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has a reported NIL valuation of $2.8 million.

He has put together another great season from an individual standpoint, throwing for 2646 yards, 25 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has completed 68.2% of his passes, adding 136 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 74 carries.

#4 Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter ranks fourth in the Pac-12 and sixth in the nation with an NIL valuation of $2.2 million.

Despite missing three and a half games this season, he has caught 32 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, he has recorded 18 total tackles, three interceptions and two passes defended.

#5 Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix

Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix are tied for fifth in the Pac-12 and 11th in the nation, with both players having NIL valuations of $1.3 million.

The Washington Huskies quarterback has thrown for 2945 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 68.8% of his passes. Meanwhile, the Oregon Ducks quarterback has thrown for 2337 yards, 21 touchdowns and one interception, completing 78.3% of his passes.