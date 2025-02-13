5 players to win Heisman and Super Bowl ft. Roger Staubach

On Sunday, DeVonta Smith registered a significant achievement. Not only did he win the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he also became one of a select group of players to win both the Heisman Trophy and the Super Bowl.

Here's a list of five players who have had this achievement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five players to win Heisman Trophy and Super Bowl

#5 Roger Staubach/ Navy & Dallas Cowboys

Roger Staubach, Close up portrait during Star Spangled Banner - Source: Getty

Roger Staubach is one of two Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks in the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Trending

He was the original signal-caller of "America's Team". He led Dallas to victories at Super Bowls VI and XII (Only one of two Heisman winners to win multiple Super Bowls), was a one-time Super Bowl MVP, and was a six-time Pro Bowl selection.

With the Midshipmen, he won the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell award (both in 1963). He also received Unanimous All-American honors (1963), was a two-time first team All-East selection (1963,1964) and a one-time second-team All-East selection (1962)

#4 Tony Dorsett/ Pitt & Dallas Cowboys

Jacksonville Jaguars v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Running back Tony Dorsett had a great year in 1976 with Pitt. He not only won the Heisman Trophy that year but also the national championship, the Maxwell award and Walter Camp award and was named an Unanimous All-American. He was also a four-time first-team All-East selection (1973-1976).

It was a busy couple of years for Dorsett because his most successful NFL season was his rookie year. In 1977, he won Super Bowl XII and was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (he was also an All-Rookie selection).

He would go on to have a Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy career, being a four-time Pro Bowl Selection (1978, 1981-1983), a one-time first-team All-Pro (1981), and a two-time second-team All-Pro (1982, 1983).

#3 Reggie Bush/ USC & New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Training Camp - Source: Getty

Bush won the 2004 national championship with the USC Trojans. It was in the next season the running back won the Heisman Trophy.

In 2005 he also won the Walter Camp Award, the Doak Walker award and the Jim Brown Trophy. He was also twice the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year (2004,2005), twice a Consensus All-American (2004, 2005), and twice a first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

In the 2009 season, he won the Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints. The rest of his NFL resume is rather thin compared to the others on this list.

Bush was an All-Rookie Team selection in 2006 and a first-team All-Pro selection in 2008. In 2011 he left New Orleans but never managed the same heights again in the second half of his career. But he was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2006 and to the first-team All-Pro team.

#2 Charles Woodson/ Michigan and Greenbay Packers

OAKLAND RAIDERS VS SAN DIEGO CHARGERS - Source: Getty

Charles Woodson won the 1997 national championship with the Michigan Wolverines. The same season he also won the Heisman Trophy, Walter Camp award, Bronko Nagurski trophy, Jim Torphe award and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, among other accolades.

Woodson was also named an All-American twice (1996,1997) and was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten selection (1995-1997). In his freshman year, he won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award (1995).

Although he spent two stints with the Oakland Raiders (1998-2005 and 2013-2015), it was with the Greenbay Packers that he won Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season.

Woodson was also a four-time first-team All-Pro and a four-time second-team All-Pro. He was also the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1998 and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

#1 Marcus Allen/ USC and Los Angeles Raiders

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

The second Trojan on the list. Allen won the Heisman trophy, Maxwell award, Walter Camp award, and the Pac-12 Player of the Year award in 1981. He was twice an All-American (1980,1981) and twice a first-team All-Pac-10 selection (1980,1981).

In 1982, the running back joined the Las Angeles Raiders. In 1984, he won Super Bowl XVIII and was also the MVP. He won a plethora of other accolades in the NFL.

Allen won the NFL MVP (1985), the NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1985), the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1982) and the NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1993). He was a six-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time first-team All-Pro, and a one-time second-team All-Pro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback