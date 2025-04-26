5 QBs who got picked before Shedeur Sanders after Day 2 of 2025 NFL draft ft. Tyler Shough 

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders didn't turn out to be the QB2 of the 2025 NFL draft. Deion Sanders' son faced a harsh reality on the first two days and three rounds of the draft, with five quarterbacks picked ahead of him, defining pre-draft expectations.
This comes despite Sanders winning the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award last season after he threw for 4,134 yards, 37 receptions and 10 interceptions.
5 QBs drafted before Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL draft
#QB5. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
With their No. 94 pick, the Cleveland Browns picked Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who became the only QB pick in the third round. The Browns hope Gabriel could provide the team with a good start in the 2025 season since starting quarterback Deshaun Watson will be missing the first half of the season due to injury.
#QB4. Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Jalen Milroe, who started for the Alabama Crimson Tide under center for the last two seasons, saw his name being called at No. 92 by the Seattle Seahawks. There, he's expected to play backup to Sam Darnold in 2025.
#QB3. Tyler Shough, Louisville
Louisville Cardinal quarterback Tyler Shough might not have expected the New Orleans Saints to use their No. 40 pick on him in the second round. This was the pick that many thought was coming Shedeur Sanders' way but the reality is the Saints found it worth picking Shough more than the Colorado standout.
#QB2. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
Before Day 2 turned out to be a shocker for the Sanders clan, Day 1 was also a shocker considering Shedeur Sanders was touted as the second-best quarterback in this draft class. However, the New York Giants traded up with the Houston Texans to get the No. 25 pick and used it to draft Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.
#QB1. Cam Ward, Miami
The Miami Hurricanes quarterback was the consensus best quarterback entering the 2025 NFL draft. He initially had to fight for the spot in the draft expert's eyes before the Tennessee Titans revealed their intentions just a few days before the draft. Ward went No. 1 to the Titans to kick off the festivities in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Do you think Shedeur Sanders will get drafted on Day 3? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.
