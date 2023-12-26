5 reasons why Michigan will not win the National Championship

Michigan has been one of the top teams in college football over the last couple of seasons. The Wolverines have showcased their brilliance with three consecutive Big Ten titles.

While the team has made it to the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive year, there’s a good chance they won’t become the national champion again. Let’s examine the reasons behind this.

Why Michigan will not win the National Championship

#1, CFP semifinal jinx

Michigan appeared in the previous two CFP semifinals as Big Ten champion but failed to advance beyond the stage, falling to Georgia and TCU.

With Alabama on the schedule this time, there’s a good chance the Wolverines won’t go past the semifinals once again. What is fast becoming a jinx for the team stands as an obstacle for them in the bid to win their first college football national title since 1998.

#2, The sign-stealing controversy

Since the news of the sign-stealing scandal broke out, Michigan has been more motivated to win, showcasing no signs of being affected by the ongoing investigation by the NCAA.

However, this could take a toll on the program in the playoffs. The team enters the competition with a lot of pressure and something to prove, which could cause a downfall. With lots of hatred around the landscape, the Wolverines undoubtedly have a big obstacle to overcome.

#3, Media scrutiny

Without a doubt, Michigan is going to face a lot of scrutiny from the national media as they head into the playoffs. This comes as a result of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal.

This has been reinstated in many quarters before the end of the regular season. The Wolverines won’t have it easy from the media due to the belief that they cheated their way up. A lot of negativity from the media can definitely have effects on the team.

#4, Nick Saban’s geniuses

You can never rule out what Nick Saban can do in college football. The Alabama coach has repeatedly shown how to respond ideally to difficult situations.

Michigan is undoubtedly a big challenge for the Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. However, Tuscaloosa can always count on Saban's genius to get the needed result. Alabama’s record in the playoffs is also a big factor that suggests the Wolverines’ downfall.

#5, Jalen Milroe’s strength

In their 13 games so far this season, Michigan hasn’t faced a quarterback like Jalen Milroe. The signal-caller finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting after a brilliant turnaround.

While the Wolverines boast a strong defense, they will face significant challenges against Milroe. The quarterback’s deep passing ability and explosive rushing skills will undoubtedly give the defense a tough day in the office and could lead to their fall.

