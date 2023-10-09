5 retro college football uniforms that deserve a comeback

College football is not only about the game itself but also the rich traditions and history associated with it beyond the gridiron. One of the aspects that can instantly transport fans back in time is the reintroduction of classic uniforms worn by teams of yesteryears.

While retro uniforms might be more commonly associated with other sports, college football also has its fair share of excellent throwback jerseys worth celebrating. In an era of sleek and high-tech uniforms, there are five retro college football uniforms that deserve a comeback:

Five uniforms that deserve a comeback

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1, Tennessee - 1997

The mid to late ‘90s at Rocky Top is perhaps most famous for those iconic creamsicle-colored uniforms. However, one uniform stood out during the tenure of Peyton Manning at Tennessee.

The meshy all-white uniforms of 1997 with a black-bordered numbering, which featured a small football-shaped "T" emblem located right at the collar are in need of a significant update. The uniform deserves a comeback considering its uniqueness within the Volunteers programs.

#2, Oklahoma State - 1987

The Cowboys possess one of the country's most distinctive uniform sets, thanks to the inclusion of a paisley pattern on their collar, cuffs, and a bandana-inspired alternate helmet.

The 1987 uniform, which was characterized by the classic "bubble" logo on both sides of the helmet, Northwestern stripes on the sleeves, and a traditional block font, is worth bringing back by Oklahoma State. This is bound to give the team a nostalgic and timeless look.

#3, Oregon - 1991

The Ducks have occasionally brought back their '90s-era green uniforms over the past decade, but it's the white uniforms that truly stand out and deserve more comebacks.

The one that the fans will want to see again is that of 1991. The white uniforms allowed the team's helmet and yellow pants to take center stage, creating an awesome look. At a time when Oregon is switching conferences, this uniform obviously deserves a comeback.

#4, Arizona State - 1997

Arizona State halted a tradition in its uniform more than a decade ago. The Sun Devils introduced new uniforms that no longer displayed Sparky, the beloved mascot of the school, on their helmets.

He was replaced with a lifeless pitchfork or trident, a change that has left fans nostalgic for the good old days. A comeback of the 1997 uniform which was used in the Rose Bowl, featuring the iconic Sparky mascot is something that will please a multitude of the program’s fans.

#5, UCLA - 2001

UCLA's 2001 home uniforms, with their Bruin blues, sparkling golds, and elegant font adorned with a dark blue drop shadow, truly exude a regal and majestic quality.

This classic uniform not only deserves recognition but also perfectly aligns with Under Armour's well-known penchant for bold and attention-grabbing designs. A comeback of this uniform would be iconic at a time when the program is realigning with the Big Ten.