5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs #25 Incarnate Word Cardinals Prediction & Match Preview - April 17, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Incarnate Word Cardinals are entering their spring football season finale against Sam Houston State.

Incarnate Word lost a tough game against the winless Northwestern State Demons last weekend, 47-49. The Cardinals will look to bounce back by handing the Bearkats their first loss of the season on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sam Houston State Bearkats held off the McNeese State Cowboys last weekend 27-13. Sam Houston State Bearkats are also entering their spring football season finale on Saturday. The Bearkats must focus on the task at hand and not look forward to their FCS Playoff matchup next week.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs #25 Incarnate Word Cardinals: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 17, 2021.

Time: Noon EST.

How to watch: ESPN+.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs #25 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Head to Head | FCS Football

The Sam Houston State Bearkats and Incarnate Word Cardinals are set to meet for the ninth time since 2012.

Sam Houston State have dominated the head-to-head series between the two programs, winning seven of eight games. The Cardinals hosted Sam Houston State during the 2018 FCS season and won at home 43-26.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs #25 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Team News | FCS Football

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats

Sam Houston State's offense is led by Eric Schmid. Schmid had a rough game last weekend, throwing two interceptions against McNeese State.

He did add 315 all-purpose yards and one passing touchdown against the Cowboys, though.

The Sam Houston State Bearkats defense stepped up big time in their victory over McNeese State last weekend. They sacked the Cowboys quarterback Cody Orgeron five times and also held the Cowboys to under 20 yards rushing. not surrendering a rushing touchdown.

Sophomore running back Noah Smith contributed to the Bearkats win with a receiving touchdown.

Smith carried the football nine times for 45 yards and added four receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown against the Cowboys' defense. The Bearkats will need a better offensive performance if they want to remain undefeated against the Cardinals.

#25 Incarnate Word Cardinals

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' offense is led by freshman quarterback Cameron Ward.

Ward is one touchdown pass away from breaking the record for most TD passes in a single season. The Cardinals freshman quarterback has 22 passing touchdowns, which is impressive, as the Cardinals are entering their sixth game of the season.

The Incarnate Word offensive has gotten help from running back Kevin Brown and wide receiver Robert Ferrel.

Brown is coming off a three-touchdown performance against Northwestern State and has five total touchdowns on the season. Meanwhile, Ferrel has caught 26 passes for 376 yards and six touchdowns this spring season.

The Cardinals are led in defense by their two junior defensive ends, Chance Main and Blaine Hoover.

Main has registered 20 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile, Hoover has posted 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks this season.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs #25 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Projected Starters | FCS Football

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats

QB: Eric Schmid.

RB: Ramon Jefferson.

WR: Jequez Ezzard, Ife Adeyi, Cody Chrest.

TE: Dalton Meyer.

#25 Incarnate Word Cardinals

QB: Cameron Ward.

RB: Kevin Brown.

WR: Tre Wolf, Robert Ferrel, Darion Chafin.

TE: Roger McCuller.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs #25 Incarnate Word Cardinals: Prediction | FCS Football

Both the Sam Houston State Bearkats and Incarnate Word Cardinals have a lot to play for on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals will look to bounce back after their tough loss on Saturday. Meanwhile, Sam Houston State Bearkats will look to keep their perfect record intact heading into the FCS playoffs next weekend.

Incarnate Word haven't had the best of fortune against the Bearkats in their last eight meetings.

Sam Houston State's offense has been struggling recently, posting back-to-back close wins. The Incarnate Cardinals are full of talent at the offensive side of the football. Sam Houston State could head into next week's FCS playoffs undefeated and would look to make a run at a national championship.

Prediction: Sam Houston State Bearkats 34-31 Incarnate Word Cardinals.