5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Northwestern State Demons Prediction & Match Preview - April 1, 2021 | FCS College Football

The fifth-ranked Sam Houston State Bearkats will travel to the Northwestern State Demons on Thursday night. Sam Houston State have only been tested once this season, which came in week one against Southeastern Louisiana.

Meanwhile, the Northwestern State Demons are coming off a tough loss to Lamar last weekend. They have lost three games by a touchdown or less and are still looking to get their first win of the college football spring season.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Northwestern State Demons How to watch | FCS Football

Date: April 1, 2021

Time: 6PM EST

How to watch: ESPN+

Listen: KSAM 101.7 FM.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Northwestern State Demons Head to Head | FCS Football

Northwestern State Demons

The Sam Houston State Bearkats and Northwestern State Demons will meet for the 43rd time on Thursday night.

In the last meeting between the two programs, Northwestern State broke a four game losing streak against the Bearkats. The overall head-to-head record between the two teams is even at 21-21.

Northwestern State have had the upper hand when playing at home against Sam Houston State, winning 15 of the last 22 meetings. The Bearkats have dominated the last ten games against the Demons. Both teams will look to take the head-to-head lead with a win on Thursday night.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Northwestern State Demons Team News | FCS Football

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats

Sam Houston State Bearkats

The Sam Houston State Bearkats offense is led by quarterback Eric Schmid. Schmid has put together a great college football spring season. He has registered 14 total touchdowns and 1,137 passing yards with 147 rushing yards this season.

Ezzard Named SLC Special Teams Player of the Week #EatEmUpKats



LINK 🔗 https://t.co/ylQCC09rhK pic.twitter.com/BEqqvEpXDK — Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) March 22, 2021

Eric Schmid has found a reliable target in graduate student wide receiver Jequez Ezzard. Ezzard has posted 366 receiving yards and five touchdowns on ten receptions this season. Jequez Ezzard averages 36.6 yards per reception and 122 receiving yards per game this season.

Sam Houston State's defense has been a key reason why they are 3-0 this campaign. Meanwhile, the Bearkats defense has registered ten sacks and 28 tackles for the loss over the past three games.

Sam Houston State will lean on their defense to control the line of scrimmage against the Demons on Thursday night.

Northwestern State Demons

Northwestern State Demons

The Northwestern State Demons are led on offense by their junior running back Scooter Adams. Adams has rushed for 439 yards and four touchdowns on 52 carries this season. He's averaging 8.4 yards per carry and 109.75 yards per game during the spring.

A Week 7 #FCS Top Performance



RB Scooter Adams - Northwestern State



• 212 rushing yards 2 TDs

• 11.8 yards per carry

• 3 rec 13 yards pic.twitter.com/gQ8TB9L8Rv — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) March 31, 2021

The strength of the Demons team is their defense. Northwestern State's defense has registered 13 sacks and 37 tackles for loss. Their secondary has broken up 11 passes and intercepted two passes this spring season.

Their defense is led by linebackers Ja'Quay Pough and Jomard Valsin. Pough has registered 36 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss this season. Jomard Valsin has recorded 32 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss during the spring season.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Northwestern State Demons Projected Starters | FCS Football

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats

QB: Eric Schmid

RB: Ramon Jefferson

WR: Jequez Ezzard, Brennon Tibbs, Ife Adeyi

TE: Isaac Schley.

Northwestern State Demons

QB: Kaleb Fletcher

RB: Scooter Adams

WR: Javon Antonio, Levar Gumms, Gavin Landry

TE: Jacob Logan.

#5 Sam Houston State Bearkats vs Northwestern State Demons Prediction | FCS Football

The fifth-ranked Sam Houston State Bearkats could be entering a trap game on Thursday night. Northwestern State have lost four straight games but are 15-7 at home against the Bearkats. The Demons will need to lean on their run game to control the clock and keep Sam Houston State's offense off the field.

If the Bearkats can close down the running lanes for Scooter Adams, it could be a long night for Northwestern States' offense. The key for the Bearkats would be to force the Demons into third and longs, forcing them to throw the football.

Considering the strength of the Sam Houston State front seven, it should be possible for them to do this pretty early.

Prediction: Sam Houston State Bearkats 35-28 Northwestern State Demons.