5 SEC football teams who desperately need a new QB ft. Mississippi State, Arkansas and more

The 2023 college football regular season is over, and the transfer portal has officially opened.

The transfer portal is a key for college football teams to turn around their programs. Many starting-caliber quarterbacks have already entered the transfer portal, which is good news for many SEC teams.

With the transfer portal open, here are five SEC football teams that need a new QB in 2024.

#1, Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be searching for a new starting quarterback in 2024.

Will Rogers declared his intention to enter the transfer portal and leave the Bulldogs, leaving the starting quarterback position available. Mississippi State, meanwhile, has a new head coach in Jeff Lebby, who will undoubtedly search for a quarterback who fits his system.

The Bulldogs are coming off a disappointing 5-7 season, and a new quarterback will be key for Mississippi State.

#2, Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers will also be looking for a new quarterback in 2024.

Starting quarterback Payton Thorne could return to Auburn, but even if he does, the Tigers need to look to bring someone else in to add some competition. Several quarterbacks can start for Auburn, and it's expected that the Tigers will be active in the transfer portal.

#3, LSU Tigers

LSU will lose Jayden Daniels to the NFL

The LSU Tigers will have a new starting quarterback in 2024 as Jayden Daniels will be off to the NFL.

LSU does have a talented backup in Garrett Nussmeier, who should slide into the starting role. However, if Brian Kelly doesn't think Nussmeier can lead the Tigers to a national championship, exploring the transfer portal for a more experienced quarterback could be something LSU looks at.

#4, Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks could be looking for a new quarterback, as there have been reports that KJ Jefferson will enter the transfer portal.

If Jefferson does enter the transfer portal, the Razorbacks will need to be active in landing a starting-caliber quarterback after a disappointing 2023 season.

#5, South Carolina Gamecocks

Spencer Rattler announced he's declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, which leaves South Carolina's starting quarterback job open.

The Gamecocks went 5-7 last season and have also seen redshirt sophomore quarterback Colten Gauthier and redshirt freshman quarterback Tanner Bailey enter the transfer portal.

South Carolina will likely be forced to add two quarterbacks from the transfer portal to fill the starting quarterback job in 2024.