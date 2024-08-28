Second-year players often take big jumps after adapting to the new level of play in college football as freshmen. It's also the time when players are often given bigger roles. When second-year players get expanded responsibilities, they can turn into superstars, but sometimes they falter and disappoint, especially early in the season.

5 second-year players who could disappoint in Week 1

#1, Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Mason Graham, a second-team All-American last season, is one of college football's best players in college football, and the defensive tackle should have a big season for Michigan. The Wolverines lost several players to the NFL draft last year, and Graham will be asked to fill the void. It could take Graham some time to adapt to his larger role, which could lead to a poor performance in Week 1.

#2, Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

Bain Jr. had a slow start to his freshman season before a switch flipped and he started to perform at an impressive rate, finishing as the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year. It is yet to be seen if his slow start was because he was adapting to a new level of play, or if he is just a slow starter. If the latter is true, Bain could have a poor Week 1.

#3, Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

Woods impressed his coaches last season and had a great year for the Tigers. He was so impressive that Clemson wants to use his versatility to play both his natural position, defensive tackle, and defensive end. If Woods doesn't adapt well to playing two positions, His week 1 could be disappointing.

#4, Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

Brailsford fit in well on the Washington offensive line last season, but he transferred from the Huskies to Alabama in January. It could take time for him to adapt to his larger role, which could result in a poor Week 1.

#5 Zachariah Branch, WR/RS, USC

Branch performed well in some big moments for USC, but he is a known quantity now. Defenders will be focusing on him, and Branch no longer has Caleb Williams throwing him the ball. Week 1 will show fans if Branch can perform with any quarterback or if he was a product of a superstar last season.

