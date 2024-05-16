Mason Graham college stats: Records, notable achievements, draft stock, and more

The Michigan Wolverines defense in the 2023 season was on another level, and at the forefront of their defensive dominance was Mason Graham. The 4-star recruit wasted no time making his mark on the collegiate level and was highly impactful on the defensive side. With solid performances, he helped the Wolverines win their first national championship since 1997 with an incredible win over Washington.

In his debut season, Graham tallied an impressive 27 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He truly came into his own in his sophomore season, notching 35 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. PFF crowned him the premier interior defensive lineman in the nation.

Peering through the lens of PFF's metrics, Graham ranks fourth in the nation among defensive tackles in wins above average, with an impressive 15.9% pass-rush win rate. In fact, he is one of only two interior linemen to secure top-10 grades in both pass-rushing and run defense.

Graham's draft stock is quite high, with an early projection placing him within the top five picks of the 2025 NFL Draft, according to NFL Draft Buzz. The stage is set for him to ascend to the ranks of past defensive weapons like Jalen Carter and Quinnen Williams. However, he will face formidable competition, with names like Kenneth Grant, Walter Nolen, Deone Walker, and Bear Alexander vying for the spotlight.

Besides his dominance on the football field, Mason Graham was a wrestler as well. He even became the Trinity League Heavyweight Champion for back-to-back years.

Mason Graham's potential landing destination in the NFL

Mason Graham is projected to be selected eighth overall by the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN's early 2025 mock draft. The prediction stems from the Vikings' apparent need for a consistent presence in their interior defensive line.

ESPN's Jordan Reid addressed Graham's potential fit within defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme:

“Minnesota’s interior defensive line lacks a consistent presence, and Harrison Phillips is entering the final year of his contract. He’d fit great with defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ scheme.”

As such, the Vikings aim to reclaim their former defensive prowess. They face the challenge of reconfiguring their lineup after parting ways with Danielle Hunter.

There has been speculation that the Vikings would prioritize drafting a defensive lineman, but they didn't address the position in their recent draft picks. This leaves a significant gap in their lineup, making it a top priority heading into the 2025 NFL Draft unless they make significant upgrades through free agency.

Should they opt to address this need with their first pick, Mason Graham emerges as a prime candidate.