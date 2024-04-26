5 times new Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams slayed with stellar fashion choices during USC career

The Chicago Bears selected Caleb Williams as their No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The USC Trojans QB was monitored throughout the years by fans and analysts, watching his every move to decide his future. Now that he’s a part of the Bears family, fans will not only reminisce about his powerful gameplay but will also miss his unique fashion sense.

Even though the NFL QB received criticism for wearing nail polish and owning a pink mobile cover, he did not let his true fashion style die. There have been times when he showed off his most stylish self in an effortless manner.

Take a look at five of Caleb Williams’ best outfits

#1 2024 NFL draft fit

The Heisman Trophy winner stunned in a navy blue, double-breasted suit by Chrome Hearts. There were silver crosses throughout his ensemble that posed a great contrast to the dark color of his suit. He aimed to keep the outfit subtle, classy, and sophisticated.

“I went with a double breasted zip-up. You don’t see a many people with double breasted zip-up. So, I went double breasted zip-up, chrome hearts…I got them on pants legs, I got them on back as monochrome. So nice, just very subtle…classy, unique, one of one.”

#2 A compilation of outfits from the GQ photoshoot

The first overall pick posed for GQ in September 2023 and donned some of his best outfits. From casual and laid-back fits to more editorial ones, Caleb Williams showed that he can also make it big as a model of things as he's going to make out as a quarterback in the NFL.

#3 A simple black sweatshirt outfit

The No. 1 overall pick once dressed for a casual day. He opted to wear a cozy black sweatshirt with a white T-shirt underneath and black pants.

#4 Caleb Williams x Hugo Boss

Caleb Williams joined hands with Hugo Boss for the Boss Fashion Show in Miami. He wore an all-white double-breasted suit paired with tan-colored shoes.

#5 A gameday look

Caleb once appeared before the game in a pair of sage-green denim pants, a leather vest jacket worn over a white t-shirt, and a duffle bag. He added black boots to the look and also painted his nails black with nail art.

