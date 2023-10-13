USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams is not only the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but he's also arguably the most expressive college football prospect in the FBS.

One of his more unique features has been his habit of painting messages on his fingernails before certain games.

Williams is having a phenomenal season, throwing for 1,822 yards and 22 touchdowns with just one interception. He has led the 10th-ranked Trojans (6-0) to an undefeated start to the season even with a highly suspect defense around him.

CFB fans took to X to poke light-hearted fun at the quarterback for his habit.

The origin of Caleb Williams painting his nails

When Caleb Williams painted "f**k Utah" on his nails before the 2022 Pac-12 championship game against the Utah Utes, it caused a wave of controversy with some terming it as a disrespectful gesture.

After the USC Trojans lost that game, Williams was roundly mocked, but he explained himself.

“You get to express yourself,” Williams said. “I really only do it on game days. I’m going to see big events, which this is one of the largest events, so I knew that I was going to be wearing a lot of suits and everything like that, so I wanted to just go a little more classy, get some clear coat over it and rock that. It’s just a way to express yourself. There’s no hate. All love."

Dayna Williams, the quarterback's mother explained the shared origin of her son painting his nails in an interview with People magazine.

“I thought it was a really awesome thing that we were able to do together,” she said. “I really like all the things that he is able to do at this particular point in his life, not just the football piece of it, but just being able to do so much more.”

The gesture does not seem like a big deal for Williams, who explained why he did not consider it a disrespectful gesture toward his opponents.

“It’s like when people write things on their wristbands or their tape or anything like that, their shirt under the jersey," Williams said. "There’s nothing too deep to it. Respect all the guys we’re playing against and going out there against. It’s just something I’ve done since high school, so.”

Caleb Williams is the face of college football and has shown an effervescent personality off the gridiron that makes him one of the most intriguing student-athletes in college sports.