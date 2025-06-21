5 underdog Big Ten WRs to watch out for heading into the 2025 season ft. Carnell Tate

The Big Ten boasts some of the best wide receiver talent in college football over the years. The conference has produced a lot of talent at the position for the NFL in recent years, including a first-round wide receiver pick in the last four drafts.

Heading into the 2025 season, the Big Ten still boasts a lot of wide receiver talent that can impress significantly. Here's a look at five underdog players in the position to watch out for this year.

Five underdog wide receivers to watch for in the Big Ten in 2025

No. 1, Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Despite his good production last season, Carnell Tate was largely overshadowed by the solid performance of true freshman standout Jeremiah Smith. Tate played a key role in the national championship success with 52 receptions for 733 yards and four touchdowns.

Entering his junior season at Ohio State, Tate is expected to play a more crucial part for the team. He's bound to see an increase in his production with the absence of Emeka Egbuka.

No. 2, Dakorien Moore, Oregon

For the majority of top wide receiver recruits, the true freshman season is an opportunity for them to get acquainted with the team as part of the rotation. However, Jeremiah Smith changed the game last season.

Being the consensus top wide receiver prospect in the class of 2025, Dakorien Moore is expected to live up to the Smith's standard next season at Oregon. There's confidence in Eugene that he can live up to the lofty expectations.

No. 3, Denzel Boston, Washington

Denzel Boston is probably the most underappreciated wide receiver in the Big Ten. This is partly due to Washington’s rocky transition to the conference last season under the leadership of Jedd Fisch.

He has a strong chance of establishing himself as a household name next season. He recorded 84 receptions for 941 yards and nine touchdowns last season and he can improve on that in 2025.

No. 4, Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s run-heavy air raid offense under Phil Longo last season didn’t typically spotlight receivers. However, Vinny Anthony was able to thrive, garnering 43 receptions for 676 yards and five touchdowns.

While Anthony is rarely mentioned among the elite wide receivers in the Big Ten, he has a good chance of changing the narrative in 2025. He's set to play in a new offensive system under new OC Jeff Grimes.

No. 5, Omar Cooper, Indiana

Omar Cooper finally found his feet at Indiana in the program’s historic 2024 season under the leadership of Curt Cignetti. He was a crucial member of the team’s offense as it secured a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Cooper recorded 28 receptions for 594 yards and seven touchdowns last season. However, he's still not rated among the top wide receivers in the Big Ten heading into the 2025 season. He has a chance to change this in 2025.

