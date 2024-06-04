5 underrated Defensive players in college football entering 2024 season ft. Shilo Sanders

The 2024 college football season is just two months away. Some players are entering the season with sky-high expectations, while others are flying under the radar.

Entering the 2024 season, Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders is one of those players who isn't getting the attention he deserves, due to Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders being the talk of Colorado.

Let's take a look at five underrated defensive players going into 2024.

Five underrated Defensive players in college football

#1 Shilo Sanders, S, Colorado

Shilo Sanders will be starting at safety and will be a focal point of the Buffaloes' defense.

Last year, Sanders had 67 tackles, four forced fumbles, and one interception as he was a turnover machine for Colorado. After another year of development, he should improve on that even more.

This season, Sanders should be more aggressive with blitzing and jumping the ball to get interceptions as Colorado will be looking for turnovers to change the game.

#2 Nickolas Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Nickolas Martin was one of the top linebackers in the nation last year but didn't get the credit he deserved.

Martin earned First Team All-Big 12 honors last season after he led the conference in total tackles, with 140. However, despite leading the Big 12 in tackles, Martin was left off of every All-America list.

Entering 2024, Martin is expected to be the leader of the Cowboys defense, which will once again be one of the top units in the country.

#3 Tommi Hill, DB, Nebraska

Tommi Hill recorded four interceptions last season

Tommi Hill entered 2023 in his second year at Nebraska after transferring from Arizona State. The cornerback had low expectations, but he had a ton of success in 2023, recording four interceptions and nine pass defenses.

Entering 2024, Hill could compete for the Cornhuskers' No. 1 cornerback and be a shutdown corner in the Big Ten, as in just seven starts, he ranked fourth in the Big Ten in interceptions.

Hill could also be used as a kick returner to only add to the impact he will have for Nebraska.

#4 Khalil Barnes, DB, Clemson

Khalil Barnes will be the starting safety for the Clemson Tigers in 2024. He enters 2024 being underrated despite recording three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and one sack along with six pass defenses, earning Freshman All-American honors last season.

However, despite being a dominant freshman, Barnes still didn't get a ton of love nationally as one of the best defensive players in the country, which is the case. Barnes will be a key part of Clemson's defense again in 2024 and should continue to build off his freshman season.

#5 Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina

Kaimon Rucker had 8.5 sacks last year

Kaimon Rucker is entering his senior year at UNC, and the EDGE rusher is coming off a solid 8.5 sacks last year. Despite having 8.5 sacks, 61 total tackles, including 15 for loss as well as 12 quarterback pressures, he only earned Second Team All-ACC.

Rucker has proven he can get after the quarterback and should continue to do that well and build off a successful 2023 season.