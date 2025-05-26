$6.6M NIL-valued Arch Manning’s dad Cooper Manning offers insight into Texas star's NIL mindset

Arch Manning is among the most hyped players heading into the 2025 college football season. He's also one of the most highly paid players today, with an NIL value of $6.6 million, per On3.

Ad

Players like Nico Iamaleava were criticised for choosing money over loyalty and growth at their university when he transferred from Tennessee to UCLA. While many individuals claim NIL and transfer portals as a point of concern. Arch Manning is appreciated for his patience despite his major success.

Talking about his son's mindset about NIL, Cooper Manning appeared on "Under the Number Podcast" and said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was glad I made a decision on the merits of, where can I go, be happy, get a good education, and give it a run. Also, Arch said at the end of the day is that I think I've figured out this NIL stuff out, if it doesn't feel right my gut, don't do it."

Ad

Trending

"And I said, buddy, that's the way it works for 99% of the world. You know, if you're dating a gal and you're not like, this is working, you know, not working. Or, you know, just get a bad feeling about something, the gut is hard to fight. And I think if you got at least pretty good, kind of grew up around some."

Ad

Arch Manning is set to lead Texas as the starting QB in the upcoming college football season.

CFB analyst raises questions on Arch Manning's hype in 2025

Arch Manning has only started in two games in the 2024 college football season, when Quinn Ewers was out due to a torn oblique.

Manning appeared in four games in total, despite his limited time on the field, his hype knows no bounds, with some fans even being mad at Steve Sarkisian for not letting Manning start over Ewers.

Ad

Talking about the hype, "Crain & Company" podcast host Blaine Crain said:

"I think Texas is not going to be as good as a lot of people think they were last year. I agree, because of what they lost. And if Arch Manning was so damn good that people projected him the number one pick. their second quarterback on his list, then why the hell did he not start over Quinn Ewers, who got drafted in the seventh round?"

Texas will kick off the 2025 season against defending champs Ohio State on 30th August.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saima Khan Saima is an experienced writer with a keen passion for sports and gaming. She grew up in Delhi, India, and developed an interest in college football and basketball via the power of the internet. She has a degree in psychology and over two years of experience in journalism.



College sports hold a special place in her heart, as it's so surreal to see these young gentlemen and women pave the way for their careers on such a large scale.



The 2023 National Championship was a treat to watch as her favorites Michigan and Alabama went head-to-head; however, seeing both head coaches move on to their next chapter of lives left her a bit disheartened.



In her spare time, she loves to psychoanalyze famous personalities, along with other hobbies like playing football and baking. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.