“Why the hell did he not start over Quinn Ewers”: CFB analyst drops blunt take on Arch Manning’s hype in 2025

Arch Manning has stepped foot on the football field for four Saturdays, starting twice when Quinn Ewers was out because of a torn oblique.

Despite his limited playing time, the Longhorns QB1 has been one of the most hyped-up players going into the 2025 college football season, with many analysts placing him in the top 10 quarterback ranking,.

Joel Klatt placed Manning in the top 2 in his top 10 2025 quarterback rankings, which didn't sit well with many fans and analysts.

Talking about the Arch Manning hype and what's in store for Texas in the 2025 college football season, Blake Crain and Jake Crain discussed (33:00):

"I think Texas is not going to be as good as a lot of people think they were last year. I agree, because of what they lost. And if Arch Manning was so damn good that people projected him the number one pick their second quarterback on his list, then why the hell did he not start over Quinn Ewers, who got drafted in the seventh round?

"Joel Klatt put his top 10 quarterbacks in the country out the other day and had Arch Manning like at number two in front of proven guys, unbelievably proven guys, and I've got a lot of respect for Joel Klatt. I don't believe you really believe that, because I think you know football. How do you what it's not going to do? There's not enough. We don't know enough to put him there."

Steve Sarkisian weighs in on Arch Manning's NFL draft future

Arch Manning has waited two years on the bench behind Quinn Ewers and is now ready to take the spotlight as the Longhorns' QB.

Even though Manning is preparing to play his first season as the starting QB, fans and analysts are already projecting him to declare for the 2026 draft and be the No. 1 overall pick.

Talking about Manning's decision to potentially declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, Sarkisian said:

"I hope for everyone here, we don't get too far ahead of ourselves. Lets let this guy go play this year. Lets let him have fun. He finally gets his opportunity to start at quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. It's been a lifelong dream for this guy to do this."

Manning and Texas will face the Ohio State Buckeyes to kick off the 2025 college football season on Aug. 30.

