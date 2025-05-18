"He can run like deer": Arch Manning's Heisman contention draws more eyeballs after CFB insider's latest assessment

The Arch Manning Heisman hype is getting stronger with each passing day. After two seasons as a backup, he is gearing up for his first full season as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns.

He showed glimpses of his brilliance during the team's 2024 campaign, playing 10 games with two starts. Manning recorded 939 yards and nine TDs passing while rushing for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

On Friday's episode of the "Number One College Football Show," insider RJ Young discussed Manning's chances of winning the 2025 Heisman award. He began by highlighting the weight that the quarterback's family name carries in football.

"Let's start with what is obvious. Arch Manning's last name is, yeah, football royalty," Young said. "His uncles have won Super Bowls. They are SEC legends at Tennessee and Ole Miss. His father, Archie Manning, goes so far back that you don't remember him playing....But everybody knows the stories about what he did at Ole Miss, and more importantly, what he is and what he means to the city of New Orleans." (TS-1:20 onwards)

RJ Young talked about how the Arch Manning Heisman conversation picked up hype because of his performance the past two seasons as a backup. He also praised the quarterback's dual-threat ability, which could prove useful to help the Longhorns compete for a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

"Arch Manning has been a player, and he is a player. and he got to show what he is capable of, not just the year before last, but last year in relief against UTSA......This is the part that I think is the Heisman conversation started.....If you take a look at the film on him in that game, you can see the traits of an outstanding quarterback."

"You can see a 6-foot-4, 220-pound specimen that can run like a deer and has arm talent like you read about...... Arch Manning is really, really, really good." (TS- 3:00 onwards)

Last season, under Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns competed in the SEC title game, which they lost to the Georgia Bulldogs. They made it to the semifinals of the playoffs, where they unfortunately lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

CFB insider predicts heavy scrutiny of Arch Manning during 2025 season

Given the hype, every game of the quarterback with the Longhorns is going to be dissected this upcoming season. Adam Breneman dubbed Steve Sarkisian's team a serious playoff contender.

Breneman then stated how Arch has been on almost every breakout star list for 2025. He also highlighted the quarterback utilizing the offseason to polish his game and build chemistry with the receivers on the team.

"Texas isn't rebuilding. This is a playoff team, a team that's tasted the spotlight and is hungry for more," Breneman said. "So when analysts list breakout candidates for 2025, Arch Manning's name leads the pack. Every throw, every scramble, every win or loss will be dissected....

He's grounded and laser-focused. He's not chasing celebrity status. He's studying film, building rapport with his teammates, and embracing pressure. He spent the offseason working on timing with new receivers..(TS-6:30 onwards)

The Longhorns begin their 2025 campaign with a rematch against the 2024 natty champs, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game is scheduled to be played on August 30 at the home field of the Buckeyes.

