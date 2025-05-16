Quinn Ewers talks about sharing room with Arch Manning while competing for the same job: "He’s definitely a friend of mine"

Former Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is starting his NFL career. The Miami Dolphins selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. Although he was a successful player in college, he was in a complicated QB room this past season. Although Ewers was the starter and Arch Manning was the backup, there were calls from media members and fans for Manning to take over as the starter.

Ad

These calls for Ewers to lose the starting job grew louder during the college football playoff. However, despite the noise from outside the team, head coach Steve Sarkisian stuck with Ewers, who had been the starter for three seasons. Ewers and Manning also did not let criticism from the fans or media members influence their relationship.

The two QBs maintained a strong relationship despite the healthy competition they shared for playing time. On Thursday, Ewers spoke with On3 on the phone on behalf of Panini America at the NFLPA Rookie Premier in LA about Manning.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He’s great. He’s a good kid," Ewers said. "He was definitely fun to have in the quarterback room. We’re good buddies. I’m super excited to see what he does. He’s a hard-working kid, he’s a hard studier. He’s going to set himself up to be as successful as he wants to be, and I think he’s got a chance to go do exactly that and continue on living out what we built at Texas."

Ad

Quinn Ewers continued the conversation, speaking about the competitive nature of their relationship.

"We became pretty good buddies," Ewers said. "We were in the same room for two or so years, so we got to know each other pretty well. It’s cool whenever two guys are competing for the same job, obviously, and at the end of the day, we’re just doing whatever we can do to make the team better and also remain competitive at the same time. He’s definitely a friend of mine and will be for a while."

Ad

Quinn Ewers is projected to be the third-stringer in Miami next season

Quinn Ewers will now be in a different situation in college. Rather than starting, he will likely be serving as the third-stringer on the Miami Dolphins next season. Tua Tagovailoa will be the starter, and former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is projected to be the backup.

However, Tagovailoa has an extensive injury history. So, if Ewers can outplay Wilson, there is a chance he could get some starts next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.