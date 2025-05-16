Quinn Ewers talks about sharing room with Arch Manning while competing for the same job: "He’s definitely a friend of mine"

Former Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers is starting his NFL career. The Miami Dolphins selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. Although he was a successful player in college, he was in a complicated QB room this past season. Although Ewers was the starter and Arch Manning was the backup, there were calls from media members and fans for Manning to take over as the starter.
These calls for Ewers to lose the starting job grew louder during the college football playoff. However, despite the noise from outside the team, head coach Steve Sarkisian stuck with Ewers, who had been the starter for three seasons. Ewers and Manning also did not let criticism from the fans or media members influence their relationship.
The two QBs maintained a strong relationship despite the healthy competition they shared for playing time. On Thursday, Ewers spoke with On3 on the phone on behalf of Panini America at the NFLPA Rookie Premier in LA about Manning.
"He’s great. He’s a good kid," Ewers said. "He was definitely fun to have in the quarterback room. We’re good buddies. I’m super excited to see what he does. He’s a hard-working kid, he’s a hard studier. He’s going to set himself up to be as successful as he wants to be, and I think he’s got a chance to go do exactly that and continue on living out what we built at Texas."
Quinn Ewers continued the conversation, speaking about the competitive nature of their relationship.
"We became pretty good buddies," Ewers said. "We were in the same room for two or so years, so we got to know each other pretty well. It’s cool whenever two guys are competing for the same job, obviously, and at the end of the day, we’re just doing whatever we can do to make the team better and also remain competitive at the same time. He’s definitely a friend of mine and will be for a while."
Quinn Ewers is projected to be the third-stringer in Miami next season
Quinn Ewers will now be in a different situation in college. Rather than starting, he will likely be serving as the third-stringer on the Miami Dolphins next season. Tua Tagovailoa will be the starter, and former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson is projected to be the backup.
However, Tagovailoa has an extensive injury history. So, if Ewers can outplay Wilson, there is a chance he could get some starts next season.
