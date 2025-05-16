$6.6M NIL worth Arch Manning gets a clear path from Steve Sarkisian for next 3 months of development in Texas

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian believes the next few months will be crucial for Arch Manning and his offense.

The Longhorns' spring practice is over, and the schools have some time off before fall camp. During the time off, Sarkisian says he will study what plays NFL and college teams are doing to see if it can fit what Manning, who has an NIL valuation of $6.6, can succeed at.

"No different with Arch," Sarkisian said to the Austin American-Statesman, (5:00. "We are looking at some different things of what people are doing in the NFL or around college football to say this can really add to what we can be pretty good at it. That's the fun part. We always say let's go fishing, let's see what's out there, and what people are doing. What can we add, let's go back to the archives, go back to 2020 and what we did with Mac and say this would be fun with (Arch)."

As Sarkisian says, he will use the next couple of months to look for certain plays he and Manning can implement into their offense to give him the best chance to have success.

Manning has spent the last two years as the backup quarterback at Texas and enters the season with plenty of hype.

Steve Sarkisian has high praise for Arch Manning

Arch Manning is set to be a starting quarterback in college football for the first time in his career.

Entering his first year as the starter, Sarkisian has plenty of praise for Manning and says people want to be around him.

"I think there's something that's unique about Arch," Sarkisian said, via ESPN. "You can watch him throw and you see when you get up on him in person, man, he's a bigger guy than maybe people think. When you watch him throw, the arm talent and the deep ball is there. Then you watch him move and you're like, wait, this guy's a better athlete than I thought.

"Definitely got grandpa's gene," Sarkisian added. "It's not the uncles, he got grandpa's gene. There's an infectious leadership that he has, that I don't want to say is unintentional because he intentionally leads. You can feel that. But the unintentional leadership ability he has, players gravitate to him, they want to be around him."

Manning did start two games last season, but 2025 will be his first year as the starter.

Manning and Texas will open their season on Aug. 30 against Ohio State.

