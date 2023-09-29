6 ways the $90,000,000 Deion Sanders effect has transformed Colorado football in 2023

Deion Sanders has been the talk of college football since he took over the Colorado Buffaloes program for the 2023 season.

Sanders was vocal in trying to change the direction of Colorado football as the school went 1-11 last season. Immediately, Sanders brought in numerous new players, and the Buffaloes stunned TCU on the road in Week 1.

After starting the year 3-1, the Buffaloes remain the most talked about college football program, as Sanders reportedly brought in $90 million in revenue to Colorado.

Here are six other ways Sanders has transformed the program.

#1 - Sold out season tickets

The school sold out season tickets for the first time in the Colorado Buffaloes football program history.

Sanders gave fans a chance to believe in the program, and he has already exceeded expectations through four weeks. As long as Sanders is the head coach of Colorado, the season tickets will likely continue to sell out.

#2 - 700% increase in merch sales

With Colorado's popularity in college football, fans are buying merch to support the school.

Deion Sanders posted all the stats on his Instagram story, and one of the intriguing ones is that merch is up 700% from last year. With the Buffaloes having more known players, fans can buy jerseys or just rep outfits for the football team.

#3 - Second most-watched game this season

Colorado has been a TV success

The Colorado Buffaloes have been a TV darling to begin the year, as Colorado has the second and third most-watched game this season.

Ohio State and Notre Dame edged out Colorado vs. Oregon by 600,000 viewers, while Colorado vs. Colorado State is also holding the second spot. All four of the Buffaloes' games are in the top seven most-watched games.

#4 - Deion Sanders' sunglasses sold $4.5 million in two days

Deion Sanders has been known for wearing sunglasses, and it only got more media attention after Colorado State's coach Jay Norvell took aim at Sanders for not taking his shades off when talking to the media.

After that, Sanders' sunglasses brand sold $4.5 million in two days to show how popular the coach is.

#5 - 800,000 new followers for Colorado

Once Deion Sanders was named the Colorado Buffaloes coach, the university got nearly a million new Instagram followers.

That number will only go up, especially as Colorado continues to win with Coach Prime at the helm.

#6 - 77% higher Black viewers

Deion Sanders came from an HBCU program and continues to bring Black viewership with him. Coach Prime's recent Instagram story revealed that Colorado's games have seen a 77% increase among Black college football fans this season.

The Buffs next take on the No. 8 USC Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 30.