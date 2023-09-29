"Prime time, baby": Comedian Dan Rue elated on coming across Deion Sanders' NFL jersey in a random store in Utah [WATCH]

Prime Time Deion Sanders isn't a name anymore. It's a brand now. The NFL Hall of Famer made his name as a multisport athlete back in the day. And now he has a task to put Colorado back on the college football map.

The Prime Time brand isn't just relevant in Colorado but, by the looks of it, in the whole of America. Comedian Dan Rue made a trip to Utah, and Deion Sanders' name was there too.

WATCH: Dan Rue elated to find a Deion Sanders jersey in Utah

On the comedian's day in Utah, he didn't expect to find a Sanders jersey in a clothing store in Salt Lake City. How could he just leave it there? So, he decided to buy it and tell the world about it. And it even managed to impress Coach Prime himself.

"So I take a random trip to Utah, and look what I see. Prime Time, baby. He said it's been up there for how long? At least since February…….Prime Time look, I ain't gonna let that thing settle on the shelf no more. You hear me? No more. I said,' look, get it. Let's get it right now. Prime Time baby," Rue said in a video he shared on his Instagram story.

Sanders might be busy preparing his team for the USC Trojans test, but he just had to share Rue's gesture with his fans.

Colorado's Prime Time revival

Colorado Buffaloes has been a sleeping giant in college football for a long time. Before the school hired Deion Sanders to fix it, the program managed just one win in the entire 2022 season. Coach Prime knew he would have to build a team from scratch before taking the field with them.

Sanders cut almost the whole roster and brought in players he thought could work better in his style, and the result is for everyone to see. The Buffaloes picked three wins out of four games. The team is certainly on the right track.

Sanders entertained the world as an elite NFL DB. He is now making his mark in the college football world. Will he be able to take the Buffaloes to the top? But first, he must find a way to tame the Trojans. And then maybe some more Prime Time jerseys get off the shelf quickly.