Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, was linked to the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job after the 2024 college football season. The former Cowboys star cornerback was fresh off his best season as a CFB head coach, and the Cowboys had just parted ways with Mike McCarthy.

However, Jerry Jones eventually hired career assistant coach and coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Following the Cowboys rumors, Coach Prime, whose net worth is valued at $60 million by Celebrity Net Worth, signed a bumper new contract with the Colorado Buffaloes on March 28. The Hall of Famer will earn $54 million as the Buffaloes' head coach in the next five years.

$60M worth Coach Prime doubles down on future in Colorado by resharing his own take

Ahead of the 2025 campaign, Coach Prime doubled down on his future with the Buffs by resharing an interview clip on his Instagram page. In the clip, Sanders said,

"I told you I wasn't going nowhere. I don't know why y'all didn't believe me."

The charismatic coach added that it took him a while to finalize a personal renewal because of a series of factors. He ended up sorting out NIL deals, and other members of the coaching staff needed to get paid. After those were done, it was only proper that he get an extended contract.

Coach Prime and Colorado have been busy in the offseason

Coach Deion Sanders is entering his third full season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Coach Prime took the job on December 3, 2022, and has turned the Buffs from a 1-11 program to a Top 25 team.

This offseason is transitional for the Buffaloes as they've lost several key players to the NFL: Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Shilo Sanders. This exodus left the Buffaloes with significant holes to fill before the college football regular season.

Coach Prime has tried to add potential replacements via high school recruitment and the collegiate transfer portal.

Quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis will duke it out for the starting quarterback job, Joseph Williams should get some targets at wide receiver and London Merritt should add some depth on defense.

The 2025 Colorado Buffaloes squad will look different, but a familiar face will be on the sideline.

