7 best Michigan vs Michigan State memes ahead of Jim Harbaugh's Big 10 matchup

The No.2 Michigan Wolverines are set to renew their long-standing rivalry with the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night when they lock horns in East Lansing. This in-state rivalry is renowned as one of the most historic and fiercely contested matchups in college football.

The Wolverines and Spartans have a long rivalry history in the realm of college football. The teams first met in 1898 and have competed against each other 115 times. What's particularly noteworthy is that the game has been played without any breaks every year since 1945.

Michigan and Michigan State are about to face each other for the 116th time on Saturday night. The Wolverines hold the historical edge in the series with a record of 72 wins, 38 losses, and 5 ties. They will now seek to extend their lead in East Lansing.

Best Michigan vs. Michigan State memes

As the kickoff time approaches, fans have been actively participating online, sharing humorous memes. While this has become an online tradition over the years, the exchange between the fans of the two teams has been intense due to Michigan’s latest sign-stealing allegation.

Here are some 7 of the best memes circulating the online space:

#1 Harbaugh already stole Michigan's sign

Michigans State fans are taking the allegation to another level

#2 Not good enough

The Spartans fans don't the Wolverines are good enough for a team that steals signs.

#3 Michigan is busy stealing signs

While Michigan is considered one of the national title favorites, fans believe they are currently busy stealing signs.

#4 The Spartans are Garbbage

Considering their performances this season, Michigan fans don't rate their rival that much.

#5 No Wolverines were harmed

The banter was taken to high schools

#6 Amplifying the voice

A force for positive change

#7 New Michigan promo poster

Spartans fans have a new promo poster for the Wolverines

Preview of the Michigan vs Michigan State matchup

Michigan will enter the rivalry matchup on Saturday night geared up, having won all their games so far this season. The Wolverines are on a quest for their 24th consecutive regular-season victory as they prepare to take on the Spartans in the longstanding rivalry series.

Under the leadership of Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has not experienced a regular-season loss since October 2021, when they were defeated 37-33 by Michigan State on the road. The Spartans will hope to repeat that feat on Saturday and end the Wolverine’s streak.

Michigan State holds a 2-4 overall record and has yet to secure a conference victory. They are struggling in their offensive statistics, ranking 111th in rushing and 108th in scoring this season. However, the momentum of a team can always change in a rivalry matchup.