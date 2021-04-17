7 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs #10 Villanova Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - April 17, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, who are coming off a big win over the Delaware State Hornets last weekend, will look to finish their spring season undefeated by beating the Villanova Wildcats on Saturday.

However, the Fightin' Blue Hens will be tested for the first time this spring season against the Wildcats.

The Villanova Wildcats have seen two of their spring college football games cancelled and haven't played in 14 days. They are coming into their season finale, facing a top-10 opponent on Saturday.

#7 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs #10 Villanova Wildcats: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 17, 2021.

Time: 1 PM EST.

How to watch: FloSports.

#7 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs #10 Villanova Wildcats: Head to Head | FCS Football

Advertisement

Villanova Wildcats

The Villanova Wildcats and Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to meet for the 54th time on Saturday.

The Villanova Wildcats have won the last nine meetings between the two programs. The Wildcats have a 31-21-1 head-to-head lead over Delaware, who will look for their first win against the Wildcats since 2011.

#7 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs #10 Villanova Wildcats: Team News | FCS Football

#7 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are led in offense by their redshirt junior quarterback Nolan Henderson.

Henderson has appeared in all four games for Delaware this season. He has completed 67% of his passes for 718 yards and seven touchdowns.

Advertisement

Nolan Henderson has gotten a lot of help from redshirt senior running back Dejoun Lee.

Lee has rushed for 450 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 58 attempts during the spring season. Delaware's offense also receives a boost from wide receiver Thyrick Pitts. The redshirt junior wide receiver has caught 17 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Delaware's defense is led by redshirt junior defensive tackle Artis Hemmingway and redshirt sophomore linebacker Matt Palmer. Hemmingway has registered ten total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack. Palmer has posted 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack this spring.

#10 Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats

Advertisement

The Villanova Wildcats are led in offense by their two running backs Justin Covington and Jalen Jackson.

Covington has rushed for 233 yards and six touchdowns on 26 attempts. Jackson has rushed for 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries this spring.

Congratulations to 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐨 - @CAAFootball Special Teams Player of the Week!



Fondacaro averaged 47.5 yards on four punts including a CAA season long 68-yarder in Saturday’s victory over Maine.



Release: https://t.co/x78kFt0fsn pic.twitter.com/xVFpPnpXRy — Villanova Football (@NovaFootball) April 5, 2021

The Wildcats have had one bright spot in their passing attack during the spring season. Sophomore wide receiver Rayjoun Pringle has caught 15 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns. Villanova only have two passing touchdowns all season, and both of them have been caught by Pringle.

The Villanova Wildcats defense has given up 70 points to opposing teams in three games this spring, registering 194 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks. They've also added three interceptions and 15 pass break-ups.

#7 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs #10 Villanova Wildcats: Projected Starters | FCS Football

#7 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

QB: Nolan Henderson.

RB: Dejoun Lee.

WR: Thyrick Pitts, Gene Coleman II, Jourdan Townsend.

TE: Bryce DeMaille.

#10 Villanova Wildcats

QB: Daniel Smith.

RB: Justin Covington, Jalen Jackson.

WR: Rayjoun Pringle, Jaaron Hayek, Jevon Jones.

TE: Todd Summers.

#7 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs #10 Villanova Wildcats: Prediction | FCS Football

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have the better overall offense. Villanova will need their defense to step up if they want to pull off a big win at home against the Fightin' Blue Hens.

The Delaware Blue Hens defense is anticipating the Wildcats to rush attack, and if they can shut that down, it could be a long afternoon for the Wildcats. Delaware's offense could be too much for the Wildcats defense to handle.

Prediction: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 28-14 Villanova Wildcats.