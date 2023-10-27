$70,000,000 worth Nick Saban reveals hilarious rule about driving his $250,000 car: "I only drive the Ferrari on Wednesday if it's not raining"

While it's the bye week for Alabama football, it's business as usual for Nick Saban, who made his scheduled appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday afternoon. In this episode of the show, McAfee wanted to know about how Saban was spending his off week.

McAfee, known for his interest in cars, was particularly curious to find out if coach Saban had taken his personal Ferrari out for a leisurely country drive, possibly with his wife Terry. Saban gave a witty reply to the question thrown by the former Indianapolis Colts player.

“I’m sure I’m obsessive-compulsive, but I only drive the Ferrari on Wednesday if it’s not raining. So, that’s kind of the program.”

Perfect bye week timing for Nick Saban

The Crimson Tide are embarking on their week and the timing appears perfect for Nick Saban. The coach’s 72nd birthday falls on Halloween, and he shared that he plans to celebrate it by heading to the lake and spending some quality time with friends to relax and enjoy his special day.

“But we will go to — it’s my birthday coming up on Halloween, so we always go to the lake. We have a birthday dinner with a bunch of our friends on Saturday and turn around and come back.”

The birthday celebrations won’t be more than that for the Alabama coach as he plans to get back to work the following day. Even while he is in the mood for celebration, he noted he will be making necessary preparations for the next game against his former team, LSU, in Tuscaloosa.

“It’s enjoyable, even though I still watch films and I’ll be looking at LSU cut-ups and all that stuff. It’s enjoyable to just have a change of scenery if you know what I mean. When you’re working 12 and 14-hour days ever since Aug. 1, it’s great just to have a little time to decompress in a different environment.”

Will Alabama make it to the College Football Playoff?

Nick Saban's biggest goal this season is to return to the College Football Playoff after missing out last year. This became a huge task for the Crimson Tide after losing to Texas in Week 2, which saw them drop out of the Top 10.

However, a run of wins since then has seen them return to the top 10, sitting currently at No.9. The big question remains if they will be able to reach the playoffs this season, in what will be the last involving four teams. Evidently, it's not out of reach but will require a lot of effort.