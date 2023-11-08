$70M worth Deion Sanders' kids net worth: How much are Coach Prime's children worth?

Former NFL player and coach Deion Sanders has made a name for himself in the world of sports. His legacy extends beyond his achievements, as his children have also made significant strides in their respective careers.

Shedeur Sanders, one of Deion Sander's sons and a rising star in college football, has recently made headlines for his substantial net worth and lucrative endorsement deals.

#1. Shedeur Sanders: A college football phenom

Shedeur Sanders, currently a quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes, is making waves in college football. His on-field prowess and marketability have propelled him to the forefront of the NIL era.

As of the latest update, Shedeur Sanders' NIL deals are valued at a staggering $4.8 million, according to On3. At this time, the new Colorado Buffaloes quarterback boasts the sixth-most valuable NIL contract in college football.

Shedeur's substantial social media following has played a crucial role in his marketability as a player. With a fan base comprising 1 million followers on Instagram, 261,000 followers on TikTok, and 46,000 on Twitter, he has harnessed his online presence to boost his NIL earnings significantly.

Shedeur Sanders' current net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $3 million. Much of his wealth has been accrued through his numerous NIL deals in college football.

#2. Shilo Sanders: Rising Star in College Football

Shilo Sanders has followed in his father's footsteps and is making a name for himself in the college football world. As a three-star prospect out of high school, he has progressed steadily, earning several deals under the NCAA's new NIL regulations.

According to On3, Shilo Sanders' NIL valuation is $539,000, ranking him 86th on the NIL 100 list and 61st among football players. His success has skyrocketed his net worth, evaluated at $1 million in July 2023, including all his assets and brand deals, such as his NIL deals with Actively Black, KFC, Gillette, and Porsche, among others.

He especially gained ground in his career after signing with the South Carolina Gamecocks before transferring to Jackson State to play under the tutelage of his father.

#3. Deiondra Sanders

Deiondra Sanders, known for her appearances on reality shows like "Deion's Family Playbook" and "Deion and Pilar Sanders: Prime Time Love," has a remarkable net worth between $3 million to $5 million as per Buzzlearn.

She was born in Atlanta on April 17, 1992, and has gained recognition not only for her reality TV career but also as the creator of the hair extension line "Love Me Extensions" and as a joint owner of the online shoe boutique "House of Sole."

#4. Shelomi Sanders

Shelomi Sanders, a talented basketball player at CU, has an estimated net worth between $3 million to $10 million according to Besttopers.

She, along with her brothers Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, appears on the reality series "Deion's Family Playbook." Her financial success is a testament to her hard work, determination, and entrepreneurial skills.

#5. Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders Jr., born on December 1, 1993, in Texas, is a Football Player with a net worth of $5 million, as per Sportshive. He is best known for his roles as a cornerback and wide receiver for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs football team.

Deion Sanders Jr. also runs Well Off Media, which posts content related to CU Buffs football. His father's success has played a significant role in his career, enabling him to earn a substantial salary of $1.5 million annually.

Sander family has achieved significant financial prosperity, with each of Coach Prime's children making their mark in their respective fields and contributing to the family's success.