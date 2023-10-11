Shedeur Sanders, son of coach Deion Sanders has already cornered a market of his own riding on the wave created by his father in Colorado. The QB has popularized 'the Shedeur' celebration which involves flexing his wrist while tapping it.

Speaking in a press conference on Tuesday, Deion advocated for his son to get a lucrative endorsement deal due to 'the Shedeur.'

“We’ve just got to get him a lucrative watch deal,” Deion Sanders said. “He can’t keep doing it for free. We got to capitalize. He is my son. We gotta capitalize on the moment, right?”

Coach Prime was not done with the talk of deals and trademarks as he joked that he would trademark the phrase 'hot garbage' that he used after Colorado's nervy win against Arizona State.

“I’m not the one that actually trademarks everything but I have a tremendous team that does,” Prime added. “Somebody probably already beat me to that. Or somebody’s gonna beat me to that now.”

Shedeur Sanders addressed the popularity of his watch celebration. This came on the heels of to basketball star Chet Holmgren using it in a preseason game and hip hop star DJ Khaled crediting the QB with it on an Instagram post.

“Oh when DJ Khaled did the watch?” Shedeur said. “I don’t know, it just happened. I didn’t know it was really gonna blow up or anything like that because it was just in the moment. Nothing was premeditated to where I know, ‘OK, I’m gonna go do this.’ It just happened and he just took it and ran with it.”

What next for Deion Sanders?

The Colorado Buffaloes have already exceeded most people's expectations with their 4-2 record this season after a woeful 2022 season where the program went 1-11.

While they are unlikely to go the conference championship game, being Bowl eligible would be a reward for a surprisingly well-managed campaign.

With two-way star Travis Hunter back in training, the Colorado machine can rumble back to life.

If the Colorado Buffaloes manage to win two more games, they would be eligible for the 2023 Bowls. Deion Sanders commented on that intriguing possibility during his press conference before the game against the Stanford Cardinal.

“We want to win,” Sanders said. “If that’s part of the package at the conclusion of the season, winning, I’m all for it. Thank God when I was in college, we had the opportunity to go to four straight bowl games, which was a true gift that was wonderful. Me and my teammates enjoyed it. They had wonderful packages of bags full of gear and all those sorts of things, surprises for you. And it was a great time but that’s one of my least concerns right now is a bowl.”

It's always the big picture with Deion Sanders.