The Colorado Buffaloes have suffered in the absence of two-way star Travis Hunter, who has been missing for three weeks now with a lacerated liver from a late hit in the Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State.

First was the blowout loss to the Oregon Ducks before narrowly losing to the USC Trojans and squeaking past the Arizona State Sun Devils.

In a comment to the Boulder Daily Camera, coach Deion Sanders outlined his wishes for Hunter's recovery timeline before the game against USC.

“Let's say two or three (weeks). I would love for him to be out until the bye week. Travis is doing well," Sanders said. "He was out of practice today coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have."

Colorado posted a video of Hunter back in practice on Monday doing one-on-one drills against breakout wide receiver Omarion Miller ahead of Saturday's clash against the Stanford Cardinal.

Colorado fans were hyped at the news.

The unique relationship between Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders

Last year, the ever-confident Travis Hunter controversially joined Jackson State in the FCS despite being a five-star prospect.

After the game against the TCU Horned Frogs that launched Deion Sander's project to the world, Coach Prime revealed the close relationship he shares with Travis Hunter.

"We got a dog," Sanders said. "That kid right there is a darn Rottweiler. Hey, he texts me at six o'clock in the morning on Saturday: 'Let's go, baby. Let's go do this.' That's the text I got from Travis at six o'clock in the morning: 'Let's go do this, baby.'"

After a 42-6 loss to now-No. 8 Oregon on Sept. 23, Hunter pleaded with Deion Sanders to let him play despite not being healthy. Sanders read the text to his players in the dressing room to show the dedication Hunter has to winning.

"I need to play this week. We need to get everything we can so I can get back on the field. I'm not taking 'no' for an answer," the text read.

Sanders then read to his players his heartfelt reply to Hunter.

"I care about you more than I care about this game," Sanders read. "You're going to change the game of football when you're healthy and ready. Your future is brighter than mine ever will be and ever was. Relax and get healthy. I love you, son."

Deion Sanders has one of college football's best prospects playing for him and is willing to die for him in the gridiron, it is likely that once Hunter comes back from injury, the Buffaloes (4-2) will be on the charge once again.