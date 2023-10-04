Colorado coach Deion Sanders has become the wise man of the mountain and he has made Colorado a Mecca for sports personalities who troop to Boulder to attend Deion Sanders and his revamped college football team.

Recently, the Philadelphia Sixers found themselves holding a four-day training camp at the Colorado University's facilities and the team had a chance to meet Coach Prime.

During the Sixers' team dinner, Sanders had a message for the reigning NBA MVP, Joel Embiid egging him on against Nikola Jokic.

“It's a little different today. A lot of folks duck that smoke right now. If Embiid's playing the Joker, I wanna see Embiid versus the Joker,” Sanders said, via Alec Gwin. “And [Jokic] goes and gets it, right? I love it. I love that matchup. That's what I want to see. Don’t sell me the game like this is what I’m going to get. But, when I turn on the TV I don’t get that. I don’t like that. Give me that! Give me Embiid versus the Joker. I wanna see [Joel] Embiid vs. the Joker! Alright, I wanna see that!”

The stars can't get enough of Deion Sanders

The stars have been lining up to get a piece of that Deion Sanders stardust but the latest celebrity to get in touch with Coach Prime did not want Prime's time.

During his weekly press conferences, Sanders told the story of how rapper Snoop Dogg called looking for Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller who starred against the USC Trojans.

“I challenged him (Miller) yesterday and I got a dear friend that called me and summoned me to get him on the phone to Facetime,” Sanders said. "And I don’t know what the conversation was, but I know I just handed him the phone, and I said somebody wants to talk to you. Yeah, it was Snoop. Snoop wanted to talk to Omarion. He wanted to challenge him.”

It is understandable that Colorado has five of the eight largest television viewership numbers in college football this season and the Deion Sanders pull is turning to be irresistible.

Lifetime contract for Deion Sanders?

When asked about a potential lifetime contract at Colorado due to his brilliant start to the season, Deion Sanders displayed the wit and wisdom that has come to characterize him.

“That’s a wonderful gesture. I love it. But I’m smart enough to know and old and wise enough to know that, that can flip on you instantaneously,” Sanders said at his weekly news conference Tuesday. “The fan only blows when you hot. My mama said that. Not me. So if y’all want to get mad, get mad at my mama.”

He's a wise one that Coach Prime. Coming back to college football, Colorado Buffaloes will next face Arizona State on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium.