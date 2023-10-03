7X Mr. Olympia reveals his admiration for Deion Sanders and his recent success at Colorado, asks followers to create alter ego

In his short time as the Colorado coach, Deion Sanders has grown a cult-like following of famous celebrities who support his college football revolution and how he's doing it.

The latest celeb to jump on the Sanders bandwagon is former Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In an interview with the New York Times, "The Terminator" actor said he is "captivated and inspired" by Coach Prime. Schwarzenegger referenced the story Sanders tells about creating an alter ego to sell himself earlier in his career.

"He realized that his talent could only get him so far, but if he could sell himself, there was no ceiling," Schwarzenegger said. "Since he's one of the most talked about people in sports right now, we can all see that he's succeeding. If you're still worried about selling yourself, create your own alter-ego."

Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime's eldest son, shared a snippet of the article on his Instagram stories.

Former governor full of praise for Deion Sanders

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former California governor, was full of praise for Coach Prime and his leadership abilities, leading to him making a surprising admission.

"We need a leader who has the energy to bring people together, who sells that idea, and who is convincing enough to bring people together because they want to work together. I mean, what it needs is someone in politics like Deion Sanders," Schwarzenegger said.

"It needs someone who comes in and doesn't talk about the details. Just talk about the big picture: We got to go and be No. 1 as a country, and this is what we need to do, and we need to have everyone come together."

Many well-known figures have come out in support of Deion Sanders' Colorado revolution. LeBron James, Jay Z, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, DJ Khaled, Shaquille O'Neal and even Nick Saban are among a host of personalities giving Coach Prime his due.

Deion Sanders maintains the faith in his team

The Colorado Buffaloes might have lost a star-studded game against a Caleb Williams-inspired USC Trojans narrowly 48-41, but afterward, Coach Prime was still proud of his team.

"Overall, I'm really proud," Sanders said. "Not only of the young men, [but] the coaches, the fan base, the student body. I'm truly proud of the way we represented Boulder today."

Prime's son, Deion Sanders Jr., shared a clip of his father's team talk in the locker room after the loss, which included a stirring second-half comeback.

“You know how much I hate losing because I’m a winner. You have nothing, nothing, nothing, not one thing to hang your head down on,” Sanders said. “You guys fought. You were resilient. You didn’t give up. You could’ve quit. You could’ve tapped out.

“I was looking amongst the bench, and I was going up and down, trying to see who was tapping out. Trying to see who lost focus. And I’m so darn proud of you all, man.”

With his oratory and motivational skills, a foray into the world of politics wouldn't be too far a reach for Deion Sanders, and he has the backing of seven-time Mr. Olympia, Arnold Schwarzenegger, himself.