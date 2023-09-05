Deion Sanders praises star WR Travis Hunter as a "darn Rottweiler" who loves the game and shares insights into his journey

Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter made the controversial choice of de-committing from Florida State as a five-star prospect last year to play at Jackson State under coach Deion Sanders.

When Coach Prime moved to Colorado, Hunter entered the transfer portal and followed him there. That decision is starting to look like the right one after an electric performance from the two-way star in the Buffaloes 45-42 win over TCU.

Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," Deion Sanders waxed lyrical about Travis Hunter and his hunger for success, embodying the spirit within the Colorado team.

"I believe the leaders and dogs every dog in a leader and every leader, an adult. We got a dog. That kid right there is a darn Rottweiler. Hey, he texts me at six o'clock in the morning on Saturday. 'Let's go baby. Let's go do this.' That's the text I got from Travis at six o'clock in the morning. 'Let's go do this baby.'"

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, appearing on an episode of ESPN's "First Take," explained how Deion Sanders was able to produce results so quickly and which quality makes him a success within the dressing room.

"He's doing it a different way," said Sharpe. "When you do things a different way, it scares a lot of people because they're used to seeing it that specific way. But you can win a lot of different ways and his players believe in him."

The Travis Hunter controversy

Travis Hunter was recruited heavily, with his talent apparent. One of the coaches who had his eye on him was Alabama coach Nick Saban.

When Hunter committed to Jackson State over a host of elite programs, Saban made a controversial claim that he had been paid a million dollars to join Jackson State.

Hunter had a simple answer for the legendary coach:

"I got [a million]? But my mom still stay in a three-bedroom house with five kids."

Even this year, when he entered the transfer portal, several coaches tried to lure him to their programs, according to Deion Sanders.

"People offered Travis Hunter a bag. About $1.5 million to try to lure him and buy him out of the transfer portal," Coach Prime said.

"But Travis is not the kind of guy that can be bought. He isn't built like that. Travis is a relational young man that is built on relationships and stability. And that’s what he wanted and desired. That is why he decided to ride and stay with us."

Hunter has fueled the Heisman talk himself by posting a picture on Instagram before the season began with the caption, "Heisman loading." He's off to the perfect start in his bid.