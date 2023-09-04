"Shohei OhTravis Hunter": Travis Hunter's two-way show is inviting Shohei Ohtani comparisons post spectacular debut

Travis Hunter made an impressive debut in the FBS as he played on both offense and defense, making a significant impact on each side. He finished with 11 receptions for 119 receiving yards on offense and nearly had a much bigger day on defense. Hunter also contributed three tackles, one interception, and one pass defended.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus compared the Buffaloes star, who played over 100 total snaps, to two-way MLB star Shohei Ohtani, who serves as a pitcher and designated hitter, stating:

"Shohei OhTravis Hunter"

Hunter has a long way to go to reach the level of Ohtani, who has been among the best players in baseball on both sides of the ball and that too at a major league level. If the first game of his FBS career is anything to go by, he may be on the right path.

While it is unclear if Hunter will look to play both levels in the NFL, he has shown that he can thrive on both sides of the ball. The Buffaloes star, who spent his freshman season with the Jackson State Tigers, will look to build on his successful first game in his home debut against the Nebraska Cornhuskers next weekend.

Can Travis Hunter win the Heisman Trophy?

Travis Hunter joined the Jackson State Tigers as the top-ranked overall prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. While he received plenty of criticism for the move, Hunter wanted the opportunity to play under Deion Sanders. Following the season, the two-way star followed the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer to the Colorado Buffaloes as the top-ranked player in the 2023 transfer class.

After just one half of football, Sanders had high praise for Hunter, stating:

"He is him. We missed him on two deep balls. He gets those two deep balls, the Heisman is at his crib chilling right now."

Hunter went on to have a major impact on both sides of the ball in the second half. While he entered the season with +15000 odds to win the Heisman Trophy, those odds shortened to +4000 after his Buffaloes debut.

Although it will likely take a special performance to unseat Heisman Trophy favorite and 2022 winner Caleb Williams, if Hunter continues to produce on both ends, his name will certainly be in the conversation. Charles Woodson remains the only defensive player to win the award in 1997 in CFB history.