It has been a frustrating few weeks for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders without influential two-way star Travis Hunter, who has been out with a lacerated liver since the Rocky Mountain clash against the Rams.

Early last week, Colorado coach Deion Sanders revealed that Travis Hunter was not yet ready to play.

“Let's say two or three (weeks). I would love for him to be out until the bye week. Travis is doing well," Sanders said. "He was out of practice today coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have."

On the back of that statement, understandably, Colorado fans were hyped when Darius Sanders of 'The People Media' posted a video of Hunter back in practice going through one-on-one drills with rising star Omarion Miller.

One of the players who has suffered the most without the presence of Travis Hunter on the gridiron has been Shedeur Sanders.

After a brilliant start to the season, averaging 417 passing yards a game, that number has dropped to 256 passing yards without Hunter. A video of Sanders and Hunter playfully shoving each other has surfaced. The interaction was uploaded by Deion Sanders Jr.'s 'Well Off Media' YouTube channel.

In the video, the quarterback is seen asking Hunter if he will be back on the team for the Week 7 matchup against the Stanford Cardinal.

"Stop all that smiling, bro. You playing the game or not? When are you going to play?" Sanders asks.

"When I feel like it, I give you further notice, bro," Hunter replies.

Shedeur Sanders explained how it felt to lose Hunter to injury while speaking to the media after the game against Colorado State, showing the bond that the two have cultivated.

“When Travis went down, it made me feel some type of way, honestly, because, like, you took one of my brothers on offense aside, so it really hurt me a lot. Knowing the work you put in and everything he did leading up to the game. You could always count on him in those moments,” Shedeur said

The importance of Travis Hunter to Colorado

After overhauling the Colorado roster, very few people expected Deion Sander's team to be competitive in any way after a season where they won only one game.

The high turnover has placed an emphasis on a few players performing at a high level every weekend. Alongside Shedeur Sanders, the ever-confident Travis Hunter is arguably the Buffaloes' most important player.

Before the game against the Rams, where he got injured, he had played 274 snaps, the most of any player in college football, and was excelling both as a lockdown corner and an explosive wide receiver.

Deion Sanders highlighted Hunter's importance to the team.

"I mean, he proves himself week-by-week, he did it last year. He continues to do it this year, offense and defense. There's nobody in the country that has taken as many snaps as he is and dominated much as he is," Sanders said.

With bowl games still a possibility this season, the Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders will be more than happy to have Travis Hunter back.