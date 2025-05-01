$70M worth Jim Harbaugh makes his thoughts clear on Michigan’s latest achievement

Jim Harbaugh is a legend at the University of Michigan. The iconic coach was the 1986 Big Ten MVP during his days as the team's starting quarterback and guided the program to a national championship as a coach a few decades later.

Harbaugh was a first-round pick after his spell at Michigan and coached his fair share of first-round NFL prospects. Thus, the offensive guru knows a thing or two about how the draft works.

According to On3 Sports, the $70-million worth Harbaugh has expressed his joy about the Wolverines' tying the program record for most first-round picks.

"Just awfully, awfully proud of them personally and everybody at Michigan," Harbaugh said. "I texted Sherrone (Moore); and I know he’s proud.”

Harbaugh continued by reminiscing his time with the players:

"Just watching the guys. Colston was in his home in Gooding. I’ve been in that home. That was cool to see the whole family there. Got a lot of the residents of Gooding there. Then to see Kenneth. I think he was at his school. Looked familiar that way. And Mason, his parents have moved since I recruited him, and he was at the draft. Just awful proud. It’s cool."

The 2025 Michigan Wolverines draft class tied its draft record by securing three first-round picks, joining the 1995 and 2001 classes. Mason Graham (Pick 5 to the Browns), Colston Loveland (Pick 10 to the Bears) and Kenneth Grant (Pick 13 to the Dolphins) were selected in Round 1.

Jim Harbaugh won the national championship with Michigan in 2023

Jim Harbaugh knows the recordbreakers well from his time spent coaching the Wolverines. In fact, Harbaugh played a role in recruiting the majority of the championship-winning squad and now has the chance to play against them in the NFL.

He led the team to a national championship win over the Washington Huskies on Jan. 8, 2024. The Wolverines won by a 34–13 scoreline over a Michael Penix Jr.-led team. It was the team's first national title since 1997.

Following the win, Jim Harbaugh took over the Los Angeles Chargers job in the NFL. He left the Wolverines after a glittering nine-year spell.

