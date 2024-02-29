In 2018, Nick Saban was questioned if he was worried about a lack of progress in the Alabama Crimson Tide's fall camp by the team's backups. Saban, who has a net worth of $70 million as per Clutch Points, did not mince his words in response:

“I’ve been concerned about this all along, so I don’t even know why you would ask the question. ... You just think, whatever happens, we just sh*t another player, all right, and everything is gonna be perfect. All of our fans think that. You (the media) all think that.

"That’s what you write about. That’s the message you send out there. Yeah, I worry about it all the time. I may be the only one, but I do worry about it. So, I’m very worried about it.”

Nick Saban had a reputation for occasional hostility toward the media and called the media hype around the Crimson Tide "rat poison."

Nick Saban advocates for reform and wants to be a part of it

The 72-year-old ended his football coaching career in January when he retired from the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, he’s not quitting the world of college football, as he took up a job with ESPN as part of the crew for “College GameDay.”

Staying connected to college football means that he can take part in the discourse that goes on in that space, providing the benefit of his experience Nick Saban has witnessed the rapid, radical changes in the college athletics landscape, and he wants to take part in further reforms.

Many believe that college football, which initially prepared student-athletes to imbibe values and prepare for the NFL, has now become an outlet for athletes to earn money rapidly.

The coach believes that any player compensation model should be managed internally among the schools, rather than being looked over by donor-based collectives.

"I want to see the players have a great quality of life and be able to create value for themselves," Saban said to reporters. "But we've gone to nobody talking about education, nobody talking about creating value for their future, to talking only about how much money can I make while I'm in college."

