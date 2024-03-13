$70M worth Nick Saban reveals an NFL coach told him players “come to them less developed and with more entitlements" in NIL era than before

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban Saban shared a striking comment from an NFL colleague expressing concerns about today's players during a Capitol Hill roundtable discussion about Name, Image and Likeness regulations on Tuesday.

Saban said that an NFL coach told him that players nowadays "come to them less developed and with more entitlements" than previously, Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports tweeted.

Saban, who is worth $70 million according to Marca, also advocated for players' financial compensation during a discussion. He argued that the NFL's structure, where players are considered employees, would create greater parity compared to the current collegiate system.

"I think the system that we have in the NFL, where players are employees would be better than the system that we have now because at least it creates parity," Saban said.

Saban's insight sheds light on the challenges facing collegiate athletics, amid debates over revenue-sharing and the College Football Playoff structure. He attended the discussion with his former boss, Greg Byrne.

Fans had mixed reactions to Nick Saban’s comments

One fan took a shot at Nick Saban, who won seven national championships:

“F***ing STRONG coming from the dude that had a contract stipulation that he’d receive $1 more than any top coach contract.”

Another fan said that college football isn’t the same anymore:

“College football was once an organic great thing. Now it’s just marketing. You think it’s still a good thing because it looks the same, but that’s just the marketing. 🤷‍♂️”

One fan pointed out the mindset of the present generation:

“The entitlement mentality of today's younger generation has little to do with NIL. They were taught by the school systems they shouldn't have to work hard to persevere.”

One expressed a belief that this was unavoidable:

"This was inevitable.”

Another person said that this applied to many other industries:

“Bet that could be said for any new workforce industry.”

Another fan said:

“That makes sense. More transfers means less continuity and consistency. Plus many are loaded before they are even drafted so the hunger and drive might not be as strong.”

One more fan commented on today’s young generation:

“This can be said for so many young people in our country! Surprise, surprise a sense of entitlement encouraged by parents! Bottom line, market value for college players is off the charts! This is because they are so very good at entertaining us

