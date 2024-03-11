Former Alabama coach Nick Saban follows a morning routine which has been going on for ages. Having a net worth of $70 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), the legendary coach kicks off each morning by enjoying two Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies alongside his cup of coffee.

This breakfast choice is a well-documented preference that spans his 16 years as Alabama's head coach. The love for these chewy, oat and molasses cookies with a creme filling is so strong that Saban admits:

“Part of my motivation for getting up in the morning is I love to have a cup of coffee and two Debbie cookies every day. And when I don’t have them, I’m cranky.”

Saban's affection for the Oatmeal Creme Pies extends beyond his daily routine; he even indulges in a third on challenging coaching days.

Little Debbie, acknowledging Saban's fondness, once tweeted support after an Alabama loss, stating:

“We baked Nick Saban's two Oatmeal Creme Pies with an extra portion of love this morning.”

Saban's relationship with the iconic snacks goes back years, and he even featured them in a 2010 commercial for ESPN College Game Day.

Skip Bayless calls Nick Saban a 'TYRANT'

In an episode of "Undisputed," sports anchor Skip Bayless didn't mince words when discussing legendary coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, calling him a 'TYRANT.'

Bayless weighed in on Saban's recent comments regarding the evolving landscape of college football, particularly the impact of the transfer portal and Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) changes.

According to Bayless, Saban's discomfort with the changes stems from losing the leverage he once enjoyed as the kingpin of college football. Bayless remarked:

"All of a sudden, Coach Saban lost his leverage because he was used to being the king of his kingdom and maybe the king of college football. He was used to being a tyrant, a ruler, a despot, where it was his way or the highway,” Bayless said.

Bayless characterized Saban as someone accustomed to being "a ruler, a despot," enforcing his methods without compromise. He suggested that Saban struggled to adapt to the current 'Wild Wild West' environment of college football, where control is limited.

