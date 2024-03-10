Kristen Saban is famous in Tuscaloosa for her fandom for the Alabama Crimson Tide sports. She has been a regular at the Crimson Tide football games due to her dad Nick Saban. Now that the football season is over and won't start until this fall, she has shifted her focus on college basketball.

Kristen took to X to ask fans if someone could take her to an Alabama basketball game with them. She also expressed willingness to buy snacks for the person who volunteers for the task. Her post began a conversation among the fans with many expressing their surprise that Coach Saban's daughter couldn't get tickets.

Here is what the former Alabama Crimson Tide football head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban asked the fans about the basketball games.

After the game ended, she extended the offer for the upcoming SEC tournament in Nashville, Georgia. The Crimson Tide will take to the court on March 16 at the Bridgestone Arena.

Fans expressed their surprise at the request due to her connection with Alabama. Some locals even extended an invitation to host her in the Bulldogs country. Here are a few reactions.

Alabama finished fifth in the SEC at the end of the regular season with a 21-10 overall record and 13-5 record in the conference. They came back to winning ways against the Arkansas Razorbacks after consecutive losses against the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Now all eyes will be on them in the SEC tournament as they plot their way into March Madness.

Kristen Saban reacts as Alabama overcome Arkansas in the final game of the season

The Crimson Tide overcame the Arkansas challenge in their final game before the SEC tournament. Point guard Mark Sears scored 22 points and six assists and guard Latrell Wrighsell Jr. chipped in with 20 points as the Crimson Tide won the game 92-88.

Kristen Saban was closely watching the game and gave her reaction continuously on social media. She gave a special shout out to Sam Walters, who came off the bench to score 10 points and registered two rebounds.

Alabama is still waiting to know who they will play against in the SEC tournament as they get ready for the knockouts. It remains to be seen if Kristen will be able to make it to the games, now that she is a ‘basketball girly’.

