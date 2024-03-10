A lot of changes took place after Nick Saban stepped down from the post of head coach at the Alabama Crimson Tide. The appointment of Kalen DeBoer as the new head coach of the team brought several modifications.

While Alabama changed after Saban's departure, there was also a hilarious transformation in his daughter, Kristen Saban.

Alabama's men's basketball team played against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, and the Crimson Tide dominated their rival in an impressive 92-88 matchup. While watching the game, fans learned that Nick Saban's daughter now has a preference for basketball instead of football.

Kristen shared this message on her official X (formerly Twitter) account. She wrote:

"I no longer fret about football so now I scream at basketball on TV. Row Tad."

Many fans were amused by her statement and reciprocated her sentiments.

Fan's reaction to Kristen Saban's tweet.

It looks like after her father's retirement, Kristen Saban has started to enjoy other sports. She constantly shares updates on how her father has been enjoying his life during his retirement. The seven-time national championship-winning head coach played a relaxing game of golf with hip-hop rappers Travis Scott and 50 Cent in January.

What did Nick Saban's daughter say about his retirement?

Kristen Saban once sat down with WVTM 13 sports director Ryan Hennessy in late January to talk about her father's retirement. It was a bittersweet moment for the Sabans, especially because when they arrived in Tuscaloosa in 2007, they did not know that they would leave a huge imprint on Alabama fans.

Kristen said:

"It was sad, but I think we are at peace with it now. I don't think I knew what to expect when we came in the day we flew in."

Right after he announced his retirement in January, the former head coach was already off to a vacation in Florida.

"I get him on the phone this time, before when he was in the office, I would be lucky if I would get him," said Kristen.

Nick Saban's daughter also said that her father enjoyed playing golf and making new friends while doing so.

"He said we got to go play golf, and I am making some new friends down here."

