Nick Saban's daughter Kristen shares update on her dad's retirement life as legendary Alabama coach enjoys golf with rapper Travis Scott

Nick Saban decided to retire after dedicating 50 years to coaching, including the last 17 years with the Alabama Crimson Tide. The 72-year-old has gone on to build a good life for himself and he will now likely be looking forward to enjoying the ease of retirement.

But recently, in a collab that no one expected, Saban was spotted enjoying his retirement while golfing with celebrity rappers such as Travis Scott and 50 Cent. Saban's daughter Kristen shared a story on her Instagram where fans can see the legendary former Alabama head coach laughing with Travis Scott during a round of golf. Kristen accompanied the post with a caption that read:

"Retirement is going juuuuust fine," while tagging Travis Scott.

Credits: Kristen Saban's Instagram

Fans will be wondering about how this unexpected collaboration came into existence in the first place. Well, it is because despite retiring earlier this month, his competitive side has, perhaps expectedly, not taken a rest. This led to him participating in the Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic.

The charity golf event is hosted by baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who is also the founder of the Mr. October Foundation. The foundation helps in improving STEM education and work opportunities for marginalized youths.

Thus, Travis Scott decided to sponsor this year's golf event which also saw a list of celebrities like Lawrence Taylor, Brooks Koepka, Johnny Bench and others attending it. Even Scott shared the snap of him and Nick Saban having a gala time on his Instagram story.

Nick Saban's daughter is heartbroken for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions, under quarterback Jared Goff, went on to clinch their first divisional title since 1993. Unfortunately, their journey to a Super Bowl appearance came to an end after the San Francisco 49ers defeated them to emerge as the NFC Championship win.

Kristen Saban took to social media to talk about how she was sad that the Lions' Super Bowl journey had come to an end. She shared an empathetic tweet showing her support for the Lions after an incredible 2023 season:

"Woke up with a heavy heart for Detroit. They were so close man."

Being a die-hard Taylor Swift fan, Nick Saban's daughter will likely be cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs as they try to defend their Lombardi trophy against the 49ers on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

