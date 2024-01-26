Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, is fairly active on social media. Whether cheering for Alabama or sharing personal life moments, Samira always treats her fans with snaps and videos.

This time, Samira took to Instagram, posting an adorable video with none other than Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, on an Add Yours post celebrating "sisters day." She tagged Kristen on her story, in which the duo can be seen jumping and cheering for Alabama at a game this season. Have a look:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Samira and Kristen have become fan favorites at Tuscaloosa owing to their vocal support of the Tide. The duo garnered attention for their gameday outfits during the 2023 college football season.

Even though Nick Saban has retired, Samira and Kristen have stressed that their allegiance will continue with the same vigor and energy.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban makes her decision known days after former Alabama HC announced retirement - “I'm not going anywhere”

Samira Saban celebrated New Year with Kristen

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, kicked off the New Year alongside sister-in-law Samira Saban.

The duo marked the occasion with a celebratory moment, captured in a photo of Kristen holding a champagne bottle. They also enjoyed a delightful meal together at Nick Saban's wife, Terry Saban’s dinner party.

Screenshot via Instagram

The festivities were heightened by a heartwarming note from Miss Terry, shared by Samira Saban. In the note, she likened the bond among the women in her life to the protective nature of female elephants.

Screenshot via Instagram

This festive gathering preceded the crucial College Football Playoff semifinal for the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl, which they eventually lost to No.1 Michigan Wolverines. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s men went on to win the national championship, ending their title drought since 1997.

Nick Saban announced his retirement soon after, ending his 17-year stint in Tuscaloosa with six national championships.

Also read: Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban gets emotional as shop in Tuscaloosa pays tribute to former Alabama HC