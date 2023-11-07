Kristen Saban is in the limelight again for her gameday outfit for Alabama's Week 10 clash. The Crimson Tide rolled over the LSU Tigers to tighten their grip on the SEC West. Moreover, the win has bolstered their chances of making it to the college football playoffs.

Nick Saban has a history with LSU, which his daughter is well aware of. While she stirred up the internet with her viral game-day outfit worth $1,228, she also sent a message to the Tigers after their defeat.

The CFB fans are backing her statement while going gaga over the outfit that she chose to wear.

Kristen Saban makes the internet go wild over her outfit vs LSU

Kristen Saban uploaded her gameday outfit for the Alabama Crimson Tide's game against the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Moreover, she also said that the fans could buy the $1,228 outfit from Saban's Shop My collection. The dress itself is worth just $298. The jacket, shoes and earrings are also available. The original post had a caption that could be seen as a message to LSU.

"Nick put you on the map and he'll take you off," Kristen had said on Saturday.

The outfit went viral for obvious reasons, and the fans are going gaga over it. Here is what they have to say. A fan said:

"Yes girl!!! RTR!!! Love your outfit."

Another fan had just one word:

"Queen".

A fan 100% agreed with the statement in the caption:

"Perfect statement. It's true."

Another fan rated the costume with a lot of extra marks:

"Caption 10/10. Your outfit 100/10".

A fan brought out a theory behind Kristen's outfit:

"Oh she was definitely dressing for revenge."

This fan has this to say about Kristen and her outfit:

"Coming into her own legend status."

Nick Saban has a history with the Tigers, and Kristen doesn't want anybody to forget that, but what exactly is it that she is talking about?

Nick Saban and his LSU connection

Before Nick Saban came to Alabama, he had already made a name for himself in the college football world. He was the head coach of the Tigers from 2000 to 2004. During his stint, he led the Tigers to a national championship title, his only other title besides the six he has won in Tuscaloosa to date.

Saban has admitted that leaving LSU was a mistake in hindsight, and if there was anything he would want to do all over again, it would be not leaving the Tigers. When LSU decided to induct Saban into the Louisiana Hall of Fame, fans in Louisiana protested, but he was inducted in 2020.