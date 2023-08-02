Why did Nick Saban leave LSU? Exploring HC's coaching record and stats with the Tigers

If a coach has been around for as long as Nick Saban has, one expects them to be reflective about their career sojourn sometimes. In Saban's case, that one job he wishes he never left was his coaching role at LSU.

Saban coached the LSU Tigers from 2000 to 2004. He was hired by LSU from Michigan State.

In the five seasons he spent at the helm in Louisiana, he staged a complete turnaround of the program. He led the Tigers to their first national championship since 1958 and two Southeastern Conference championships.

Right when he was at the apex, he made the decision to leave when the ovation was loudest. At the time, Saban felt the natural direction his career should take is towards the NFL.

So, he took the head role with the Miami Dolphins. But it wasn't the upgrade he thought he needed. After two years and a 15-17 record, he decided to go back to the collegiate level.

Nick Saban explains why he left LSU

Reflecting on his journey away from LSU in an interview with USA Today some years back, Saban said:

“As it turns out, what I learned from that experience in hindsight was it was a huge mistake to leave college football. And I know a lot of LSU fans think I left for whatever reasons, but I left because I wanted to be a pro coach, or thought I wanted to be a pro coach. We loved LSU. We worked hard to build the program. If there was one thing professionally that I would do over again, it would’ve been not to leave LSU.”

Saban retraced his steps back to college football in 2007, but they didn't lead him back to LSU. Instead, he ended up coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide, a move that Tigers fans have hated him for since then. Seeing him at Alabama immediately enflamed an already-contentious rivalry between the school.

In 2019, the hatred from the fans didn't stop the Louisiana Hall of Fame Committee from voting for Saban to be inducted. The fans protested, raved and fumed. But Saban got his deserved spot in the hall in June 2020.

Nick Saban will likely retire at Alabama. But LSU fans strongly fantasize about his return one day. Perhaps it's the only way they'll forgive him.