Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, has been an ardent supporter of the Alabama Crimson Tide for years. She has been a regular at Crimson Tide games over the years, and has been a fierce voice for the team on social media.

Days after Coach Saban announced his retirement, Kristen took to Instagram to post a cryptic message. She shared a video of herself with fans, seemingly with a promise that she isn't going anywhere.

Here is what former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen had to say days after her father's retirement announcement.

“Me leaving? I’m not going anywhere,” Kristen wrote in the caption of the video.

The 28-year-old is a fan favorite at the Bryant-Denny Stadium with her stylish gameday looks and vociferous support for the team. It looks like her association with the school and its football program might continue even without her father at the helm.

She recently shared a video with the fans, cherishing the memories that her family made in Alabama. It is worth noting that Coach Saban's association with the Crimson Tide football program hasn't ended per se. The Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne revealed that the seven-time national champion head coach will remain with the program in the capacity of an advisor. Hence, it is no surprise that the Saban family isn't going anywhere just yet.

Kristen Saban’s reaction to her father's retirement

Nick Saban shocked the world just days after the end of the 2023 college football season with the announcement that he was stepping down as the Alabama head coach. He held the job for 17 years, making the Crimson Tide a dominant force in college football. He led the program to six national titles during his time in Tuscaloosa, establishing his legendary status in the Crimson Tide's chequered history.

His daughter Kristen Saban had an overwhelming reaction to the news. She shared a picture of herself wiping her tears and later thanked the fans for their messages of support, which led to her phone shutting itself off. Now that Kalen DeBoer has taken over the team, he will surely enjoy the Saban family’s support in taking the program's legacy forward.

