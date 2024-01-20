It's been almost over a week since Nick Saban shocked the CFB world by announcing his sudden retirement. After building a dynasty with the Alabama Crimson Tide and winning six national championships during his tenure of 17 years, the thought of saying goodbye is definitely a difficult one to accept for fans.

However, the team moved swiftly and brought in former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban. As fans continue getting the hand of this post-Saban era, his daughter Kristen Saban took to social media to reminisce all the memories they made in Tuscaloosa.

Kristen Saban shared a heartwarming post on Instagram that captured various short snippets of their time at the Byrant-Denny Stadium. From the family celebrating Alabama victories to Nick Saban walk-in for games, the short video is a dedication and a token of gratitude to all the fans in Tuscaloosa for their constant support and the uncountable memories they have created together.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"It's been a week and we are at peace, looking forward to what is next. Thanks for the memories."

Nick Saban's retirement decision also led to Alabama players having a 30-day transfer window open for them to decide about the future of their collegiate careers.

So far, some key players such as Caleb Downs, Isaiah Bond, Kadyn Proctor have already hit the portal. Bond has committed to Texas, while sources say Downs is expected to transfer to Ohio State. Moreover, Proctor continues his hunt for a new home.

Thus, the job of retaining players on the roster has been a difficult one for Kalen DeBoer upon his arrival in Tuscaloosa. It will be interesting to see what strategy he formulates to carry on the legacy that Coach Saban created during his time with Alabama.

Also Read: $437,000 NIL-valued Malachi Moore shares love-filled snap with GF Ana Gomez in a special post on National Couple Day

Nick Saban may not be leaving Alabama completely

Despite retiring after 50 years as a football coach, the 72-year-old Saban does not plan on relaxing anytime soon. According to Alabama AD Greg Byrne on the Paul Finebaum Show, Saban will be taking on his new role as an advisor for the program.

Expand Tweet

"He is going to be an advisor for us. He's been awesome," Greg Byrne said. "He and I talked during the coaching search. I mean, somebody asked me, 'Was he involved?' I was like, 'Man, I'm not very smart'. Many people know that, but I'm smart enough to know when you have a chance to have Nick Saban involved with talking about coaching and football and decision-making and leadership, shame on me if I don't take advantage of that."

Will the Crimson Tide enjoy the same success in this new era under Kalen DeBoer?

Read More: $50M worth Deion Sanders heaps praise on Nick Saban’s life partner Miss Terry for how she handles the stage - “I love his wife”