Deion Sanders and Nick Saban share a positive and respectful relationship with each other. And "Coach Prime" knows the impact Saban has had during his tenure of 17 years with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Furthermore, Sanders also highlighted how Saban's wife, Miss Terry, worked behind the scenes to be a pillar of support for him.

Just like Nick Saban, Miss Terry also became a beloved figure amongst fans in Tuscaloosa. Over the years, there have been many instances where she acted as an armchair coach for the Crimson Tide and helped her husband overcome some difficult obstacles in his path. Deion Sanders acknowledged Miss Terry's contribution and heaped praise for her efforts and commitments.

During a recent appearance on "RGIII and The Ones" along with Robert Griffin III, Sanders spoke highly about Miss Terry. He talked about how she could teach other people how to handle a stage professionally and also be a strong pillar of support in their partner's career:

"And his wife? I love his wife. She should teach a class of all coaches wives, girlfriends, whatever, she should teach a class on how to handle a stage. And she's not behind them, she's right there with him. And you're talking about commitment to excellence? Wow."

Deion Sanders wants to do more Aflac commercials with Nick Saban

Apart from being football coaches, both Deion Sanders and Nick Saban shared the small screen to act for Aflac commercials. "Coach Prime", who is reportedly worth around $50 million, hopes to continue this partnership despite Saban's retirement from the world of football. Sanders also said that he wants to keep on ringing up Nick Saban for advice.

"Man, I just hope we do something with Aflac again because I like to glean from him every year. I like to call him and ask his advice on certain things. There's one thing he told me that I should've done, that I didn't do, and it cost me. I can't tell you what it is. I gotta give you the suspense, the drama of it.

"But I told him the situation, I told him what transpired. And he told me how he handled it before and how I should've handled it. And I didn't. Because I'm different."

As the Colorado Buffaloes prepare for a new journey in the Big 12 conference in 2024, Deion Sanders will be looking forward to taking up more advice from Nick Saban to emerge as a possible playoff contender.

