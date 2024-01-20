Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and rapper Snoop Dogg share a strong friendship. But what alleviates this bond is their shared passion and love for the game of football. While "Coach Prime" is making a name as a college football coach, Snoop Dogg also does his part by hosting the Snoop Youth Football League, in which players like C.J. Stroud and JuJuSmith-Schuster played when they were teenagers.

Snoop recently made an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" to talk about his new Amazon Prime Video football movie 'The Underdoggs'. During the interview, Rich Eisen talked about how Deion Sanders was also actively involved with the Snoop Youth Football League in the past before becoming a college football head coach.

Snoop talked about how he and "Coach Prime" have always been friends and how he helped Snoop in terms of coaching. The rapper, said to be worth a reported $160 million, also talked about how they have a shared interest and love for coaching kids and helping them realize their footballing dreams:

"Me and Prime we've been doing this for a long time. He's moved up to the collegiate level and I stayed down on the lower level. But Prime has always been my friend. He's always been involved with kids, he's always helped me as far as coaching.

"We've coached against each other, we've coached each other's kids. That's what we do as men. We try to bring the best out of these babies because we both love being there for those kids."

The Snoop Youth Football League has been active since 2005. Back in June last year, a nine-year-old kid from this league called Ghalee Wadood Jr. signed a massive six-figure NIL deal with Family 4 Life. The level of talent evident at such a young level is something that is not being overlooked anymore. And Snoop Dogg is helping these talents by providing a platform to make a name for themselves.

Can Deion Sanders find success in his second year in Boulder?

Despite a strong start to his debut campaign in Boulder, Deion Sanders could not continue the momentum he built in the beginning with the Colorado Buffaloes. In their final season in the Pac-12, the team finished with a 4-8 overall record.

The team had a lot of flaws, especially their offensive line. However, "Coach Prime" has already worked on the team's weak points in the transfer portal. Can the Buffs go on to become a playoff contender in the 2024 season?

