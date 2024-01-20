$437,000 NIL-valued Malachi Moore shares love-filled snap with GF Ana Gomez in a special post on National Couple Day

Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore recently shared an Instagram story of celebrating National Couple Day with girlfriend Ana Gomez.

The couple, twinning in white, posed for a selfie on the occasion, with the $437,000 NIL-valued player rocking a white coat, complementing it with a piece of silver jewelry. Gomez wore an off-shoulder boat-neck top while posing with a victory sign. Have a look:

On the National Couple Day, Ex-Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey also posted a picture with his girlfriend Sydney Horne.

Malachi Moore's mother reacts to Nick Saban's retirement

Alabama safety Malachi Moore's mother, Penny Moore, shared her heartfelt reaction to the shocking retirement announcement of legendary head coach Nick Saban.

Penny expressed her gratitude to the college football icon by posting an emotional collage of photos featuring herself alongside Coach Saban.

"Thank you, Coach! 🐐🫶🏼❤️🥺 PMoe+ GOAT," Penny conveyed through her Instagram story.

Saban's surprise retirement comes after the 2023 season, marking the end of an era for the Crimson Tide. Saban, with a net worth of $70 million, leaves his legacy as one of college football's greatest coaches.

Malachi Moore, who played under Saban from 2020 to the recently concluded 2023 season. Moore has accumulated 143 tackles in his college career, including 1.5 sacks and five interceptions.

Moore is set to return for another season in 2024 before making the anticipated leap to the NFL.

