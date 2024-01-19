Ladd McConkey’s GF Sydney Horne has adorable reaction to ex-Georgia WR’s love-filled post on National Couple Day - “I love you”

Ex-Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey wished his girlfriend, Sydney Horne, on National Couple Day. He posted a photo of the couple on his Instagram story.

The two-time national champion’s girlfriend loved the gesture. She reshared the photo on her handle and wrote,

“I love youuuuu.”

After a stellar college football career, McConkey is preparing for the NFL. He still has a few months before declaring for the 2024 NFL draft.

Horne admires McConkey and has publicly rooted for him. The couple said they are like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. And the latest love exchange between them verifies that.

Recently, McConkey opened up about his time as a Bulldog on Instagram. He said he is looking at the new beginnings that await him in pro football and the endless opportunities it brings.

Ladd McConkey: A CV for a high draft stock?

Ladd McConkey played for the Bulldogs for three seasons and was eligible to come back and have another go. But since he has already achieved a lot at this level, he decided to forgo his senior year and declare for the NFL Draft. He already has two national championship titles under his belt.

McConkey caught 14 touchdown passes on his way to gaining 1,687 receiving yards in those three years. His best year was the 2022 season, when he caught seven touchdown passes and raked in 762 receiving yards. But the one problem he has persistently faced throughout his final college season is his injury. So, he might have to wait for the second-day draft to get the call. Will his CV be enough to make him a first-day pick despite that?

